Lately, there has been much discussion about policing in our country. It seems as though there are two realities, one is that of some parts of Minneapolis and the other is the rest of Minnesota. Violent protests took place in Minneapolis and to some extent in Saint Paul. In a conversation with one Saint Paul Police Officer involved in safeguarding property during the burning and looting he said, “Scott, these weren’t the people from our neighborhood that did this. We would never do this.” I thought to myself, “You know, he really does take ownership of the neighborhood he patrols. There seems to be a bond, not “their” neighborhood but “our” neighborhood. There is a strong relationship as there should be.”
We are all disgusted and angered by one Minneapolis police officer’s disregard for human life. This is one officer out of many. At the same time, people in Minnesota support their police departments. In fact, we have citizens sending notes of thanks to our police station. Children mail us their drawings. Residents and businesses are dropping by the police station with cake, cookies and cupcakes just as a way to say they appreciate officers. Believe me when I say that your officers really appreciate this.
There are those that want to paint all Minnesota police officers with a very broad brush. It is not accurate or fair to the many fine men and women who serve their communities and, yes, Minneapolis does have many fine police officers. There is a cry for more restrictive police Use of Force policies and increased training for officers.
It is naïve to believe that words written on a piece of paper can change the manner in which policing is done. They are just words and, frankly, officers do not refer to a written policy when determining how to handle a call. They depend upon what the law says, what has worked in the past and most importantly what their peers and the citizens they serve expect. It is so much more about organizational culture and community expectations than a piece of paper. To change policing, one must change culture. That is not always easy to do.
Every Minnesota police department is required to have a Use of Force Policy. Here are relevant portions of the Grand Rapids Police Department policy.
300.2 POLICY
Sanctity of life is a core value of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community. Officers are involved on a daily basis in numerous and varied interactions and, when warranted, may use reasonable force in carrying out their duties. Officers must have an understanding of, and true appreciation for, their authority and limitations. This is especially true with respect to overcoming resistance while engaged in the performance of law enforcement duties. The Department recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone. Vesting officers with the authority to use reasonable force and to protect the public welfare requires monitoring, evaluation and a careful balancing of all interests.
300.2.1 DUTY TO
INTERCEDE
Any officer present and observing another officer using force that is clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to do so, intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force. An officer who observes another employee use force that exceeds the degree of force permitted by law should promptly report these observations to a supervisor.
300.3 USE OF FORCE
Officers shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the officer at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Officers should only use that force which is reasonable, necessary and proportionate and should consider tactics that take into consideration time, distance and cover when deciding the need to use force. Officers should consider the use of de-escalation tactics prior to resorting to the use of force. Nothing in this policy shall require de-escalation if doing so would reasonably compromise the immediate safety of the public or peace officers. The reasonableness of force will be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene at the time of the incident. Any evaluation of reasonableness must allow for the fact that officers are often forced to make split-second decisions about the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary in a particular situation, with limited information and in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving. Given that no policy can realistically predict every possible situation an officer might encounter, officers are entrusted to use well-reasoned discretion in determining the appropriate use of force in each incident. It is also recognized that circumstances may arise in which officers reasonably believe that it would be impractical or ineffective to use any of the tools, weapons or methods provided by the Department. Officers may find it more effective or reasonable to improvise their response to rapidly unfolding conditions that they are confronting. In such circumstances, the use of any improvised device or method must nonetheless be reasonable and utilized only to the degree that reasonably appears necessary to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose. While the ultimate objective of every law enforcement encounter is to avoid or minimize injury, nothing in this policy requires an officer to retreat or be exposed to possible physical injury before applying reasonable force.
300.3.1 USE OF FORCE TO EFFECT AN ARREST
An officer may use reasonable force (Minn. Stat. § 609.06 and Minn. Stat. § 629.33):
(a) In effecting a lawful arrest.
(b) In the execution of a legal process.
(c) In enforcing an order of the court.
(d) In executing any other duty imposed by law.
(e) In preventing the escape, or to retake following the escape, of a person lawfully held on a charge or conviction of a crime.
(f) In restraining a person with a mental illness or a person with a developmental disability from self-injury or injury to another.
(g) In self-defense or defense of another.
The intentional use of Choke Holds and Vascular Neck Restraints are prohibited unless Deadly Force is justified.
An officer who makes or attempts to make an arrest need not retreat or desist from his/her efforts by reason of resistance or threatened resistance of the person being arrested; nor shall such officer be deemed the aggressor or lose his/her right to self-defense by the use of reasonable force to effect the arrest or to prevent escape or to overcome resistance.
You will note that the word “Reasonable” appears frequently in this policy. It is so in every police department’s Use of Force Policy because this is the standard by which our courts judge officers’ actions.
There are also demands for better-trained police officers. This is not anything new. That has been the case since the 1960s. Since 1978, Minnesota police officers have been required to have a minimum of a two-year college degree. The Grand Rapids Police Department tries to recruit entry-level officers with four-year college degrees. Officers today are called to deal with problems that are more complex in a more diverse environment than was the case in 1978.
There are twenty sworn officers in the Grand Rapids Police Department. Nine have Bachelor’s Degrees, one is completing his Bachelor’s Degree and three have Master’s Degrees.
The police department emphasizes education and on-going quality training. We are always searching for quality training which is difficult to find in northern Minnesota as most courses are offered in the Twin Cities metro area. To send officers to the Cities is expensive.
Although not an exhaustive list, training completed by Grand Rapids Police Officers over the past 60 months includes the following:
Crisis Intervention Mental Health, Anishinaabe Worldview, Power of Service in the Public Sector, Fostering Respectful Work Place, Federal Emergency Management Training, Defensive Tactics, Fair and Impartial Policing, Poverty Sensitivity, Mentoring and Coaching, Stress Trauma and Burnout, Supervisor Survival, Frontline Response to Sex Trafficking, Legal Discretion, Tracks in the Snow, Predatory Offender Registration Investigations, Patrol Response to Exploitation, Pharmaceutical Crimes Investigations, DARE Instructor, Juvenile Officers’ Institute, Animal Cruelty Investigations, De-escalation Strategies for Veterans, Courageous Leadership in Law Enforcement, De-escalation Training for People with Mental Illness, MCPA Executive Training Institute, Sexual Exploitation of Youth, A.L.IC.E Active Shooter Training, Frontline Response to Sex Trafficking, First Witness Child Interviewing, Crisis Intervention Team Training, Blandin Community Leadership Program, MCPA Leadership Academy, MCPA Chief Law Enforcement Officer and Command School, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, Use of Force, Social Media Summit, Impact and Influence, Death Notification, Domestic Abuse Training, Field Training Officer Course, Narcotics Detection and Substance Abuse, Sex Crimes Criminal Interdiction through Vehicle Stops, BCA Supervision and Management, Police Recruitment, Immigration Law, Ethics and Integrity, Means and Morals, Critical Incident Negotiation, Leading Beyond Compliance, Use of Less Lethal Force, Muslims in Minnesota, Constitutional Policing, Sexual Exploitation of Youth, Brain Trauma, Police Response to Dementia, Cultural Competency, Threat Recognition Use of Force, Death Notifications, Advanced Data Practices.
This morning I walked into the police station dreading the negativity of police I knew I would find in our state and national media. I dreaded thinking about what some members of our State Legislature will be trying to do to Minnesota police officers during this special session. I wondered what words of encouragement I could share with our police officers. Then I opened up my e-mail and read this”
“Hello GR Police,
I want to say thank you for simply doing your jobs today. I support you in this community and I pledge to be very vocal in resisting any efforts to defund our local police. I hope that day will never come.
“I understand if you are questioning why you do what you do, and it might feel more thankless than ever. I am writing to tell you that I appreciate being able to do something as simple as leave my home without fear. I appreciate that there are no riots happening, that I don’t have to sleep with one eye open and a weapon within reach. These simple comforts of having a mostly mundane life are thanks to you.”
“Please remember that you will never know how many lives you saved or significantly changed through actions big and small. Sometimes, your words and actions, even taking someone into custody, will “save” someone months or years later when a small seed you planted finally bears fruit. You deserve much more support and thanks than you will ever receive in this lifetime. Keep your head up, we will get through these concerning times together.”
Sincerely,
A grateful GR citizen.
As I closed my eyes, I again knew why I became a police officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.