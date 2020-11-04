Sometimes what is reported to police as a crime is actually a civil matter. We see this repeatedly with disputes over child custody, especially as it pertains to visitation rights. These disputes are civil and must be settled in Family Court, which is not criminal court. The police cannot enforce civil orders, only criminal violations of the law.
Frequently, we run into this criminal versus civil quagmire with regard to motor vehicles. Sometimes people do not transfer the vehicle ownership with the DMV. This can create problems for the seller if the vehicle is ticketed for a parking violation. The officer issues the ticket to the registered owner, which remains the seller, has no idea that a ticket has been left on the vehicle’s windshield does not pay the fine or appear in court. A warrant is subsequently issued for the seller’s arrest.
At other times, someone will claim that they are the new owner of a vehicle as they paid the seller for the car but never transferred the title. The police department can only recognize the registered owner as the true owner of the vehicle. The parties must straighten out ownership with the DMV and, if need be, in civil court.
Sometimes there are conflicting stories regarding whether or not permission was provided for another to use a vehicle. Officers learn to be very skeptical. For example, a week ago a woman reported that she met a man on social media who lives in Minneapolis. She had not actually met the in person until that weekend. She explained that the two of them went to a Twin Cities automobile dealership where she purchased a car. They then drove it to her home in Grand Rapids. She told Sergeant Ott that she awoke the next morning to find the man, her car keys and her newly purchased car all gone. She called the police to report the man had stolen her car.
As part of his investigation, Sergeant Ott phoned the man in Minneapolis. His story was that she willing loaned him the car to drive to Minneapolis. He said the wanted nothing more to do with the woman and refused to return her car to Grand Rapids. He told Sergeant Ott where it was parked in Minneapolis. She was insistent that because he would not return her car to Grand Rapids that he had stolen it. There is a clause in Minnesota law that says for it to be a crime the property has to be taken, “without the other’s consent with intent to deprive the owner permanently of possession of property.” Ultimately, the woman arranged for someone to retrieve her car.
This weekend there was a case in which a man allowed a friend to stay on his couch for a couple of weeks. On Sunday morning, he awoke to find the man gone. So were his car keys and his vehicle. He tried repeatedly to phone the man but each time the call went directly into voicemail. He was insistent that he had never given his friend permission to drive the car nor had his friend ever done so. This was supported by another party living in the dwelling.
A Saint Louis County Deputy contacted Officer Bill Saw a few hours later. The man’s friend had crashed the car, rolling it over just outside of Cotton on State Highway 53. He was now in jail facing criminal charges for Auto Theft and Possession of Illicit Drugs. Some friend!
