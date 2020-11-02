It was 1981. Oct. 29 to be exact. It was a day that tore apart the social fabric of the Itasca County community and focused all Minnesotans’ eyes on Pengilly. According to family members and news reports, Audie Fox’s estranged wife contacted Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy “Beefy” Lawson that morning requesting that he go to Fox’s home in Pengilly and pick up her two children, ages five and two. She had legal custody of the children. He agreed to do so. He was not aware that Audie Fox, a fugitive with felony warrants out for his arrest, was at the home. Deputy Lawson entered the home and greeted the children who were sitting at the kitchen table. Fox jumped out from behind a door and pointed a .357 pistol at the deputy. Fox demanded to know where his estranged wife was. Beefy replied that he did not know.
After disarming Deputy Lawson, Fox cocked his pistol and made him lay on the floor. He continued to demand to know where his estranged wife was. Beefy refused to say, and attempted to reason with Fox, telling him not to do this in front of his children. Fox counted to three and shot the eleven-year veteran of the sheriff’s department in the head, killing him. Deputy Beefy Lawson left behind a wife and seven children.
Law enforcement officers from across the region surrounded the house, beginning an 18-hour standoff with the armed murderer who was holding his children hostage, ages five and two. It ended when then Grand Rapids Police Chief Harvey Dahline talked his way into the house and tackled Fox. Chief Harvey was a very brave police officer.
It was later learned that the day before the murder, Fox had broken into the home, forcing his parents out, and coerced the children’s aunt to bring his children to the home. Fox then forced the woman at gunpoint to make multiple phone calls to lure his estranged wife and Deputy Lawson to the location.
Audie Fox had engraved Deputy Lawson’s name on the shell casing of the .357 caliber bullet he used to kill him. The names of his estranged wife and children were engraved on the others.
The murder trial was moved from Itasca County to Aitkin County. At one point during the trial, Fox turned toward the Lawson family, motioning toward Mrs. Lawson, and muttered, “She is next.”
In the end, Fox was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Periodically, his sentence is reviewed with the possibility of parole. Another hearing will take place in January.
At the parole hearing in 1995 more than 400 letters were sent to the State Department of Corrections. The last parole hearing was in January 2015. His request for parole was denied then as well. I have been told Audie Fox shows no remorse for the murder and has been less than a model prisoner, including reportedly filing many frivolous lawsuits against the state.
As someone who entered law enforcement as a young 18 year old in the early 1970s I believed in rehabilitation and that someone’s actions should not haunt them forever. I still do. I have seen that the vast majority of people are good people. I have also come to learn that this is not the case with everyone. There are sociopaths among us within whom evil truly lives. They have no conscience, are cruel, do not take responsibility for their actions, have no empathy toward others and for whom remorse is not part of their being.
Despite the tragedy and unfairness that the Lawson family experienced, two of the boys, Bobby and Todd, went on to proudly wear the badge as peace officers in Itasca County. In speaking with them, one sees no sign of bitterness over the loss of their father. Just an endearing sadness and a belief that the community would be less safe if Audie Fox were ever released from prison.
Thirty-nine years ago on Thursday. Social trust was violated in our county. A good man who was a husband and father and who took pride in serving his fellow humankind was snatched from our midst. Keeping our community safe is everyone’s responsibility. I am writing a letter to Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell. You should too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.