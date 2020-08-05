While patrolling our city streets, officers spend a fair amount of time engaged in traffic enforcement. Recently, I heard one person comment that they had been stopped by police to make sure the car they were driving was not stolen. This person also said that the police had stopped them because they were driving too slow. I think the intended message was that the police were stopping people, without justification and for no valid reason.
Police officers do stop vehicles for driving too fast. Excessive speed is a contributing factor in crashes and making sure people obey speed limits reduces the number and severity of crashes. Police officers also stop vehicles for driving too slow but rarely. To do so, the vehicle must be going so slow as to “impede the movement of traffic.” State law says one cannot impede traffic. Frequently, the officer is concerned that the driver may have a medical or vision problem that prevents the driver from operating the vehicle safely. At other times, the officer may want to rule out that the driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Although officers do not stop motorists at random to determine if they are driving a stolen vehicle, the question, “Is this your vehicle?” is sometimes an appropriate question. It may be asked when the driver is unable to produce proof of insurance as required by law or when there is an equipment violation such as burned out lights or a faulty exhaust system. At other times the question is asked if the State of Minnesota DMV computer shows one name for the owner of the vehicle and the driver’s license shows another name or the driver claims to have a valid license but cannot produce it.
Another question officers might ask is, “Do you know how fast you were going?” or “Do you know what the speed limit is?” or “Do you know why I stopped you?” Sometimes drivers are daydreaming and not paying attention as to how fast they are driving. At other times, they are legitimately mistaken as to what the speed limit is. It is rare, but at times drivers seem to be indifferent. Then a chat with a judge may be in order.
Despite what some may believe, “Probable Cause” is not needed to make a traffic stop. Probable Cause describes the amount of evidence needed to make an arrest. In a 1964 court case, Beck v. Ohio, the Court said that “probable cause was based on whether officers had knowledge based on facts and circumstances that provided them with reasonably trustworthy information that was sufficient to form the belief that the person arrested had committed a crime.”
Although officers do not need Probable Cause to make a traffic stop, they do need “Reasonable Suspicion.” This level of evidence is less than probable cause and more than a mere hunch. Reasonable Suspicion was described in a 1968 court case, Terry v. Ohio, dealing with a temporary detention. A traffic stop is a limited temporary detention. The court held that to determine whether the police officer acted reasonably in the stop, a court should not look at whether the officer had a hunch, but rather “to the specific reasonable inferences which he (or she) is entitled to draw from the facts in light of his (or her) experience.”
Examples of Reasonable Suspicion may be a vehicle driving through the parking lot of a closed business late at night or a vehicle circling a residential block numerous times. Reasonable suspicion may also include a vehicle that is wandering in its traffic lane, varying its speed greatly, remaining stopped when a traffic light turns green or switching lanes excessively. Officers don’t just stop vehicles for no reason.
Officers never know what they will encounter when they walk up to the driver’s side window. In fact, they typically have no idea of the age, race or gender of the driver unless the vehicle has gone by them or passed in front of them. This used to be especially true at night but is now true during the daytime as well with tinted windows.
Officers walking up to the window have found unlicensed fourteen year old drivers, drivers huffing spray paint, people high on drugs, drivers with medical issues, loaded pistols placed next to the driver, people with suspended drivers licenses, people texting, couples having domestic disputes. They have also found people suffering from dementia that cannot find their way home and expectant parents racing to the hospital because their baby is about to arrive. Officers have found people in tears that are under a lot of stress and drivers that are argumentative and seemingly have no time for the police.
It is up to the officer whether the driver is issued a ticket for a witnessed traffic violation. The officer takes into account the potential danger other motorists or pedestrians, time of day, weather and traffic conditions, driver experience, past driving conduct as illustrated on their drivers license record and whether or not the driver seems to understand the mistake they made.
Most people are honest, safe drivers whose vehicle may have faulty equipment or who just weren’t paying attention to their speed or a traffic light. Many times all that is needed is a reminder to be a bit more cautious or to replace a burned out light and a wish to have a good day. We have all been there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.