There has been much research and discussion about something called the Circadian Rhythm. We have all experienced an interruption in our Circadian Rhythm when we do not get enough sleep or travel and suffer from what is known as “jet lag.” Shift workers are especially susceptible to an interruption in their Circadian Rhythm, which effects their ability to concentrate and pay attention to details.
During the present pandemic, our sleep patterns may not necessarily be interrupted but our normal routines certainly have been and this may have an impact on those things that we would routinely do. Maybe there is some of this showing up in the types of calls that Grand Rapids Police Officers answer.
For example, we are responding to more calls than usual in which people have locked keys in their vehicles and need help trying to get inside. Fortunately, officers carry special tools that can often be used to unlock vehicles.
We are also seeing more accidental 9-1-1 calls to the Dispatch Center. Over the weekend, we handled eight calls in which 9-1-1 was inadvertently dialed. In one case, a mother was teaching her child how to call 9-1-1. She explained that she pressed 9-2-2 but somehow it rang through to 9-1-1. In another, a person was removing an Apple Watch from her wrist and it somehow dialed 9-1-1.
This morning was the opening day of school. As officers do every year, we make ourselves very visible as children arrive at school. Traffic and pedestrian safety is paramount during these first few school days and every officer working will be patrolling the schools. As I was driving from the police station down Pokegama Avenue toward West Rapids Elementary, I noticed a vehicle in the next lane over with expired license plate tabs. They expired in September of 2019. Expired tabs are not hard to spot. 2019 tabs are white, 2020 are green and 2021 tabs are red.
I turned the red lights on and driver pulled off Pokegama Avenue onto Golf Course Road, coming to a stop. Now, it isn’t unusual to find that drivers who haven’t renewed their license tabs for a year will tell you that they purchased the vehicle and didn’t change ownership on the title or don’t have current insurance on the vehicle. In this case, the driver explained that he simply did not think about renewing the license tabs. For a year? The driver showed proof of current insurance, received a ticket for expired tabs and was allowed to go on his way with a promise to get current tabs for the license plates.
After spending some time at the school, I started heading back to the police station. As I drove down Fifth Street North, I noticed that the vehicle in front of me did not have green or red license year tabs but had white tabs. Sure enough, the license plates expired in August 2019, or at least that was what was displayed. In fact, the State of Minnesota DMV showed that the license tabs expired in 2018. The dispatcher phoned the State who stated that they did not know why their records showed a 2018 expiration with 2019 tabs displayed. The 2019 tabs were not stolen. Again, the driver had current insurance and could not explain why he had not renewed his license tabs. Another traffic ticket and again a promise to get current tabs and the driver was on his way.
Each of these involve human distraction and not paying attention to detail. Is it possible that with all the changes this pandemic has brought to our routine lives that our master clocks are just a bit off? Maybe.
There are certain things in life that form a routine. They form a clock in our lives. The start of school is one of them. The ending of the school year is another. Things are really different during this pandemic. It is like the clock is off. Does anyone remember when school actually ended for our children? This morning the clock is saying it is time to go back to school. Yet, there is a degree of uncertainty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.