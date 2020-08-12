A police officer or sheriff’s deputy is nearly always the first one to arrive at an emergency. Can you imagine turning the corner onto a residential block, red lights flashing; knowing that someone in a house urgently needs your help yet you cannot locate the house?
Sometimes the delay in locating an address has to do with the ability to see the house numbers. With the blue signs erected next to driveways in rural areas of Itasca County, that is not a problem. In town, however, it is a different story as each individual homeowner is responsible for making sure their house numbers are displayed on their home.
Sometimes I think people intend to replace missing house numbers but just never get around to it. “After all, the UPS truck can always find my house. My mail is delivered to my mailbox and my friends all know where I live.” Yep. That is true. It is also true that the time to make sure emergency personnel can locate your house is before you have an emergency. Every second counts in an emergency.
Supposedly, there is logic to the address system in every city. However, I do have to admit that in some of the cities in which I have worked, that logic seems to be a bit fuzzy. I think Mendota Heights was the worst in this regard. Located right across the river from Saint Paul, the address system seemed to be cobbled together piecemeal from four different systems, as the city developed. What made sense in one housing addition changed to something completely different right across the road in the next. Yet, officers and firefighters could always somehow find their way to an address. I think it had to do with Mendota Heights somehow preserving a sense of a small community where so many people knew so many others. I still am amazed at how they were able to do this.
In two other suburbs in which I worked, the county assigned the street names and house numbers. From a mid-point in the county, avenues went out east and west, alphabetically. Streets did the same, north and south from this mid-point. The exception was when a housing developer wanted to name an avenue that was not alphabetical because the name sounded more pleasing and the County caved into his or her wishes. As police officers, firefighters and paramedics, we just shook our heads.
Still, the biggest challenge in finding addresses in suburbia was that hardly any street or avenue ran in a straight line. There were curves, lanes, ways, paths, loops and the inevitable “cul-de-sac”. Supposedly, the streets were laid out in this fashion so that people had more of an impression of living out in the country.
I can remember one street that ran diagonally across the border of two different cities. This meant that the city line split some houses pretty much right down the middle. If you were in the bedroom of the house you were in one city, the living room was another. When police received a call to one of these addresses both departments were sent and officers would meet out front of the house to decide which police department would investigate the call.
The 1980s brought with it Enhanced 9-1-1. All the addresses had to be correctly entered into the AT&T computer in Saint Paul so that when someone dialed 9-1-1 the telephone number and address would display on the dispatcher’s screen. It was then that we learned that some addresses were as much as a mile off from where they should have been. I guess in the 1950s and 1960s someone took his or her best guess as to what the address should be and it stuck.
It is much easier to find addresses in Grand Rapids. There is a logic that makes sense. The Mississippi River and Pokegama Avenue form the center point. Streets and Avenues run out from this center point in a grid. Streets run east and west and everything north of the river is a north street. Everything south of the river is a south street. Avenues are identified as Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. For example, State Highway 2 is 4th Street North as it is four blocks north of the river. Walmart is on 29th Street South as it is 29 blocks south of the river. The address for the county courthouse is 401 1st Avenue Northeast as it is four streets north of the river and in the northeast quadrant of the city, on 1st Avenue Northeast.
There are other streets that, well, people just know where they are and it makes sense. For example, 10th Street South runs out to the Golf Course, so it is known as “Golf Course Road.” Seventh Avenue South East runs past the airport and is known as “Airport Road.” First Avenue South runs along the river and is known as “River Road.”
So, while the days are still nice, would you please walk out to the street, turn around, look at the front of your house? Ask yourself, “Would first responders be able to see my house numbers?” If not, would you please consider replacing missing numbers or cut back shrubbery that may be obscuring your house numbers? Seconds do count in an emergency and believe me; your first responders would really appreciate it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.