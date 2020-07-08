Fridays and Saturdays are typically the busiest summer days of the week. When the Fourth of July and very warm weather falls on a weekend, it can be especially busy.
July 3 – Officers were called to a local hotel. A man told them that he had met a woman at a gas station who agreed to accompany him to his room. When he awoke the next morning, she was gone as was twelve dollars in cash and his 9 mm handgun.
July 3 – A young woman called the police to report that a few months ago her boyfriend threatened to shoot up a school. When the officer asked her for her address, she supplied it. Grand Rapids, Michigan.
July 3 – A man reported the theft of a window air conditioner. He explained that the ten-year-old unit was mounted on a vacant house he is remodeling. I guess we know the temperatures must really be hot when thieves are out stealing air conditioners.
July 3 – A deputy was flagged down by a motorist who reported a man was “drunk and crazy” in the middle of Fifth Street at Third Ave NE. When officers and the deputy arrived, they found a man who was obviously drunk, standing in the middle of the street shouting obscenities at passing motorists. Officers tried to calm him and escort him to the curb. It didn’t work. When he shouted an obscenity aimed toward a female officer he was handcuffed and marched off to jail.
July 3 – Hospital Security reported that a woman who was high on drugs and went running out of the hospital emergency room, yelling and screaming. They chased her through the parking lot and finally got her stopped at Golf Course Road. The woman was shouting incoherently and had lacerations on her arms. Officers managed to get her back to the emergency room.
July 4 – A woman asked for police assistance stating that she had let “some people” park a camper in her yard and now they are refusing to pay her and refusing to leave.
July 4 – Officers were called to a house on a report that a man had been assaulted. When they arrived, they found the bloodied homeowner. He claimed that a stranger kicked in his front door, entered his house and began punching him, yelling something about money owed to him. The man then left, returning a few moments later and started kicking the homeowner. He then drove off. Officers spotted the vehicle while en route to the call and they stopped it. They arrested the driver for Assault, Burglary and DWI. He was placed in jail.
July 4 – A local hotel called, reporting that a woman had been assaulted by her husband. Investigation revealed that the couple had travelled to Grand Rapids for the weekend to look at some vacation property. That night they got into an argument in their hotel room. The husband head butted and choked the wife who then ran from the room. The husband was arrested and went to jail.
All told, over a three-day period, Grand Rapids Police Officers responded to nearly one-hundred calls.
