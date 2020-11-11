Two of the cutest little girls you ever wanted to see. Each is grasping the hand of the uniformed police officer as they stroll across the vacant lot towards the construction site. In the background an old minivan with an unmarked police car is parked behind it. The three of them stopped short of the construction site and watched from the edge. Someone witnessing this certainly would scratch their head wondering what was going on. It had a lot to do with addiction, love and frustration.
The police dispatcher sent out the radio call to respond to the new elementary school. There was some type of domestic dispute in the parking lot where school students are picked up. It involved a man and a woman in a silver mini-van. As Officer Shaun Pomplun and I responded from different areas of the city, additional information was broadcast that the woman had walked away from the van. The man remained in the van.
As I turned onto the road leading to the school, I expected that somewhere along the road I would see the woman walking. I did not. I arrived at the school in time to see a silver mini-van driven by a man, pull up to the stop sign at the parking lot exit. I got out of my police car and walked up to the driver’s side window. I explained the call we received. The driver admitted that he had been with his ex-girlfriend in the van he was driving. Together they drove to the school to pick up one of their daughters, the other in the van with them. They began arguing and his ex-girlfriend, the girls’ mother, left on foot. I asked him for his driver’s license. I learned that his license was revoked. Officer Pomplun arrived and took over.
Shaun directed the man to move his vehicle to the other side of the street, into a vacant lot, so that traffic was not obstructed. The man’s mannerisms were indicative of being under the influence of some type of drug. Shaun began questioning him. The man said he was trying to kick a drug habit but that his ex-girlfriend, who was the mother of their children, was not as committed to ending her addiction. In the end, he admitted that both had used meth that day. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of drugs and illegal to drive with a revoked driver’s license. Shaun ran the man through field sobriety testing which revealed that he was in no condition to be operating a motor vehicle, especially with two young children as passengers.
At this point of time, the man was under arrest and what is supposed to happen next is that the man should be handcuffed behind his back and placed in the rear of Shaun’s squad car for transportation to jail. The girls should be driven to the police station and Itasca County Child Protection should be called to arrange placement.
I guess that sometimes we bend the rules a bit. Shaun handcuffed the father in front and allowed him to spend some time hugging and holding his two little girls as Dad explained that he had to go with the officer for a little while. It was evident that he loved them both very much and that they loved their father. They were upset with tears shed by the girls and father. He explained that their grandmother was on her way to pick them up. This made them feel a bit better.
It came time for Shaun and their father to leave. Grandma was not yet there. This meant I was responsible for the girls. How do I keep two little girls occupied? In looking around there was an apartment building being constructed on the adjoining land. There was much activity at the site, including a front-end loader and backhoe, so we took a walk over to have a look. I think they liked it when one of the workers in a hardhat waived at them and hollered words of greeting. Next, we walked over to the lot next door where a new house was being built. The roofers were nailing down shingles. Again, they too waived a greeting to the girls. It was not long before the girls found the sand more interesting and began playing in it.
Not too much later, the girls’ grandmother arrived. She explained that her son has fought addiction for quite some time as tears of frustration welled up in her eyes. The girls anxiously got into their grandmother’s car.
Addiction, love and frustration. Sometimes as police officers, we see things that tear families apart and it just breaks our hearts.
