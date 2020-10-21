We live in a safe community. So safe that sometimes people forget to lock their doors at night. At 4:06 AM on Friday, morning a couple awoke to their dogs barking. They got out of bed to investigate and came face to face with a strange woman in their house. They demanded that she leave immediately. She did so and drove away in a car parked in the street. She proceeded down the road for a block and then without braking drove straight into the woods at the T in the road. Officers arrived on the scene quickly. The woman was outside her car examining the damage. The pupils in her eyes were constricted to pin points and she claimed she could not remember anything. She couldn’t remember why she was there, how she got there or what her name was.
The woman was transported to the hospital emergency room. Strangely, as soon as she was out of sight of officers, medical personnel said she remembered everything perfectly and answered all their questions in detail. When officers entered the room, she became violent, kicking at officers and medical personnel. She ended up in the county jail.
On Sunday night, a local teenager decided he was going to walk away from a juvenile shelter. When the shelter reported him missing, officers began searching for him. After a time the dispatcher received a telephone call from a couple that live in the southwest part of town. They had returned home, pulled into their driveway in front of their garage, to find their garage door now open and their car idling inside. The problem was that the garage door had been closed when they left, nobody should be home and the car keys had been on the kitchen table. The teenager hopped out of the vehicle and ran through yards. Officers set up a perimeter and searched but were unable to find him.
A couple of hours later, Aitkin County Deputies responded to a call of a car that had overturned into a water-filled ditch. The driver stated he swerved to miss a deer and rolled the car over. Sure enough, our young teenage desperado had now succeeded in stealing a car in Grand Rapids. He was transported to the hospital and from there to a locked juvenile facility in Bemidji.
There is a person whose identity came up a few weeks ago in connection with a property crime. His accomplice said he really did not know the real name of the 20 something your old man. All anyone ever knew him by was his nickname, “Mr. Wiggles.” Apparently, Mr. Wiggles was from outside the area but was now set on making Grand Rapids his home. We weren’t thrilled.
Over the weekend, Mr. Wiggles entered a local sporting goods store. As an accomplice distracted the clerk Mr. Wiggles walked out the front door with a deer-hunting rifle. Well, the store owner saw what was taking place and went in pursuit, ultimately running down Mr. Wiggles. As he retrieved the rifle, he told Mr. Wiggles not to move and phoned the police. Mr. Wiggles decided he wanted none of this and took off running.
Mr. Wiggles was no match, however, for Sergeant Jeff Carlson who tracked him down through backyards and finally put the long arm of the law on him. Mr. Wiggles was promptly placed in a county jail cell. No doubt he had seen the inside of many jails before as he was a felon and now in addition to theft of the rifle he was facing charges for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. All in all, a pretty good case; Eyewitnesses, store video and a recovered rifle. Yep. I don’t think there is much room for Mr. Wiggles to wiggle his way out of this one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.