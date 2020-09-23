The weather is nice. The leaves are turning. Bird hunting and archery deer season have opened. It is a nice time to be living in northern Minnesota. We hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy the outdoors. With the change of season, conversation in the police station squad room has also changed, centering on anticipated hunting ventures. Still, priority is upon providing policing services.
You would think that some people would just call it a night and go to bed. Apparently, that was not the case on Sept. 14. At 6:40 a.m., Officer Matt O’Rourke was called to an apartment complex. One of the tenants was reporting that the guy next door had been banging things on the wall all night, really creating a disturbance. The caller stated he just could not take it anymore and needed to get some sleep.
Matt knocked on the offending resident’s door. After a time, a man opened the door and promptly fell against the wall. He could not even comprehend what Matt was asking when he asked for the man’s name. Matt told him that he was going to take him to the hospital emergency room because of his level of intoxication. The man struggled with Matt who was finally able to get him into the squad car and drive him to the hospital.
Later that morning, Officer Ashley Moran was dispatched to a call of a man acting strangely. He was reportedly standing along Highway 169 near Ace Hardware, taking photos of passing vehicles. When Ashley got there, she asked the man what he was doing. He explained that he walks to work each morning and is sick and tired of cars that don’t stop and let him cross the street mid-block, so he was stepping off the curb and taking a video of the cars not stopping. Ashley suggested that he might want to walk through the parking lots and cross at the semaphore by Lucky Seven.
Sometimes people just have a bad day, such as the driver that was travelling through town when he lost part of his load from the back of his truck. Twenty boxes of flooring fell into the traffic lanes at Pokegama Avenue and Golf Course Road. When Officer Troy Scott arrived, he found that passing motorists had stopped and stacked the boxes up neatly alongside the road for the driver who returned.
Last fall we had a number of bear sightings in town. So far this year, there have been a half dozen. The most recent two were in the southwest portion of the city. At 8:30 a.m., in the morning on the Sept. 16, a woman reported looking out her patio door and found a large black bear standing on her rear deck staring back at her. She knocked on the window, told it to “Skedaddle” and off it went. No doubt, bears are scavenging for food to fatten up for their winter hibernation. Bird feeders are an especially tempting source.
Wood Fire Pizza took on a new meaning at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. The emergency tones went out over the police and fire radios, activating firefighter pagers, announcing a fire at Rapids Brewery on Pokegama Avenue. At that moment I was driving my squad car north on First Ave Northeast, turned the wheel and pulled into the rear parking lot of the restaurant. It was a pretty good response time.
Yep. Smoke was coming off the roof. Other officers and the fire chiefs arrived next. I say, “fire chiefs” because they were Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole and Police Detective Jeremy Nelson who is the Hill City Fire Chief, as well as County Commissioner Davin Tinquist who is the Cohasset Fire Chief. As I think about it, there were probably a half dozen police officers there within the first three to four minutes that are current or former firefighters. I think there is something to be said for having that training and experience on the fire ground so quickly.
Neighboring businesses were evacuated and a hose line was run from the fire pumper to a nearby hydrant. The Cohasset Fire Department arrived quickly to assist.
It seems that the metal chimney running from the brick oven through the roof of the restaurant was the source of the fire. The Fire Department did have to park the large aerial ladder truck on Pokegama Avenue and stretch a hose across the street to the hydrant in front of the Itasca County Historical Society. Traffic was a mess for a couple of hours. Fortunately, no major damage was done to the building.
The week finished with a business burglary. It was what officers in Minnesota refer to as a “Smash and Grab” burglary. In the middle of the night, a burglar threw a large rock through the glass doors at Glen’s Army Navy on 4th Street North. A number of handguns were stolen. One was recovered the next afternoon and several others about 24 hours later from under the walking bridge over the Mississippi River. Detectives are working hard to identify all the parties involved in this burglary and recover the remainder of the guns.
