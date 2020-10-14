As I have often said, “You just can’t make this stuff up.” For example on Oct. 7 at 6:12 AM, when most people are preparing to start their day, Officer Troy Scott and Officer Jeff Roerick were called to an apartment in the 400 block of NW Seventh Street on a report of a shotgun being fired within the apartment. As it turned out the woman, who called 9-1-1 was the one that fired the shotgun. She told Dispatcher Sue Nichols that her neighbor had been “Creeping Around.”
The whole thing didn’t make much sense but officers knew there was a gun involved. Troy and Jeff arrived within a couple of minutes, joined by a couple of deputies.
They arrested the intoxicated woman who lives in the apartment for Dangerous Discharge of a Firearm and placed her in the Itasca County Jail. As it turned out, she had been drinking in her apartment most of the night with a man who lives a couple of doors down. For a reason that remains unknown, she picked up a 12-gauge shotgun that she keeps next to her couch and fired a round through the apartment door. There was a large hole in the door and shotgun bb’s were embedded in the wall across the hallway. The man was unhurt, extremely intoxicated, and stumbled his way down the hallway to his own apartment before officers and deputies arrived.
Officers learned that the man was on state supervised probation with conditions that he not consume alcoholic beverages. They contacted his probation officer who the next day went to his apartment and found him drunk with an alcohol concentration of .30%. He subsequently joined his neighbor in the Itasca County Jail. In the meantime, the apartment complex management will have none of this early morning gunplay. They are evicting both of them. Amazingly, the neighbors must have slept through all this, as we received no other 9-1-1 phone calls.
Sometimes officers go the extra mile. That was the case with Officer Jeffery Roerick on the afternoon of Oct. 7. A woman called asking for help. It seems that she had been shopping but just could not recall which stores she had been in. She got home and discovered she did not have her purse and guessed that she must have left it in a store. Jeff began calling every store in the area and finally located the purse at Casey’s in Cohasset. He went there, retrieved the purse and called the woman’s husband who came to the police station and picked it up.
Sometimes people have a bad day, such as the woman who was at a local convenience store and decided to get her car washed. She found herself stuck inside the car wash when the garage door malfunctioned and did not raise. She phoned the police and officers began heading her way. In the meantime, all phone calls to the store went unanswered. Officers arrived and explained the situation to the clerk who was able to raise the door so the woman could drive out.
A rather serious traffic accident occurred at midnight on Oct. 9. A westbound motorcyclist was struck by a southbound pickup truck at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and Fourth Street North. The pickup truck failed to stop for the red semaphore light. The man operating the motorcycle was airlifted to a trauma center in Duluth with multiple injuries, including a head injury. The Minnesota State Patrol reconstructed the accident. The motorcyclist’s driver’s license was revoked at the time of the accident and he had no motorcycle endorsement.
On Oct. 11, a man in the 1100 block of SE Fourth Street reported the theft overnight of his shotgun from his truck. He said he could not remember if he locked the truck. There was no sign of forced entry. Sergeant Kevin Ott gave him the good news and then the bad news. The good news was that his shotgun had been recovered in an investigation that took place a couple of nights prior. The bad news was that it was used to threaten someone in an assault and would now have to be held for evidence until those arrested had their day in court, which could take several months. Next time, he probably will not leave his gun in his unlocked truck.
These are just a very few of the calls handled by Grand Rapids Officers this past week. It was a busy week.
