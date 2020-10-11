“Peddling Booze on the Side”

In 1925 Dr. Dumas was manager of the Deer River Baseball Team. He is pictured here with the three Guertin brothers. All were indicted as part of the Bootleg Ring in 1928. The players are left to right, front row: L. Guertin, Fleming, Grimes, H. Guertin, P. Guertin. Back row: Dr. DF Dumas, manager; Kester, Jake Reigel, coach and utility, Zackariasen, Schouweiler, Lavoy, and Geo. H Herreid.