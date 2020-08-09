Humanity is in the midst of a ‘perfect storm’ of events and causations destined to change the course of human history forever, or end it altogether. Civilizations have grown and crashed before dozens of times, but those events were localized to a particular part of the earth. But this is not the case today. There are relatively few pockets of people that would not be affected in some way by several areas of human-caused change.
A war involving the exchange of nuclear weapons would return the surviving remnant of humanity to the Stone Age. This was always considered unlikely as long as ‘cooler heads prevail’ since no one in full control of their faculties would initiate such a suicidal course of action. However with the growing demand for food and resources and the growth of ‘radicalism’ worldwide, some people or countries may determine they have nothing to lose.
Putting a nuclear exchange off the table for now, there are other drivers of change that are far more immediate and that could be mankind’s panacea or downfall. A few will be mentioned here, but it is only a partial list.
The computer: This is at the top of the list because all others here are directly dependent on or at least enhanced or monitored by its use. A computer appears in nearly every home and has found its way to remote villages. Its current manifestation in the form of a cell phone with connections to the Internet is virtually everywhere it can be, even possessed by people who are illiterate but know enough to know what buttons to push.
The Internet: It is a reflection of the whole of humanity, from the very best and essential to the very worst and despicable. It has made the entire human population connected by one network. It is a vast resource of information. An alien wishing to study humans need only tap into it. But it has also created a means to further divide people into smaller and often conflicting subgroups. No matter how outrageous one’s opinions or beliefs, there is likely to be a group somewhere that agrees with them.
Space exploration and the search for intelligent life in the Universe: To date scientists have found over three thousand worlds revolving around other stars. A small fraction, maybe only one percent or less, are believed to be ‘habitable’. That doesn’t mean they are but have the potential. That may not seem like a high number but given the number of stars in this galaxy alone, that translates into billions of potential habitable worlds. New instruments and techniques are being developed to further investigate them. No news from ET yet, but we just got started looking.
AI: Barring unforeseen roadblocks, computers may exceed human intelligence and artificial ‘awareness’ within 20 years. They will be able to do anything humans can do only faster and better. What happens when eight billion people have nothing to do?
Genetics and genetic manipulation: Already done with plants and some animals, genetic information from one organism is transferred into another, thus creating entirely new ‘hybrid’ organisms. All life is based on the same basic chemical foundation making it possible to transfer ‘information’ from one organism to another. The possibilities are endless both wonderful and horrifying.
Search for ‘agelessness’. Want to live for a couple hundred more years? Or at least avoid the slow decline of aging? Researchers are searching for ways to ‘cheat’ mental decline and death and have a few leads. Certain naturally occurring chemicals have shown in preliminary studies to slow and in a few cases even reverse mental decline by rebuilding or repairing the insulating ‘sheath’ that protects brain cells. This layer becomes less efficient with age. If a life-extending drug becomes available, who gets them and at what cost? Will it be determined by ‘worthiness’ (Who decides?) or an overflowing bank account? How would it affect an already overpopulated planet?
Climate change: Driven in large part by human activities, the world is getting warmer melting glaciers and raising sea levels. A warmer world means more intense storms and shifting climate zones. Melting permafrost is reanimating potentially dangerous viruses and bacteria that had been in suspended animation for thousands of years.
What makes these events different than historical events is that they are all happening at the same time, a confluence of influences any one of which would be in itself significant.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
