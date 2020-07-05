When we want to kill harmful microscopic organisms, we subject them to high temperatures often by boiling in 212F water. A freezer puts the brakes on bacteria growth. Salt also kills harmful microorganisms. Certain acids like common vinegar also act to preserve and sterilize. Drying also preserves because most living things, including microorganisms, require moisture to survive. Using this information, people have preserved food for millennia. For most of human history, people did not know why those things worked, but learned by trial and error that they did. Today we know that these methods may break down the cellular structure of living microorganisms, particularly the harmful ones we are most concerned about.
Yet imagine a living organism that not only can survive but thrives in water temperatures that reach +248F and pressures that exceed 16,000 pounds per square inch. Or that thrive in temperatures that fall to -4F. Or live in acid solutions that would burn the flesh on your hand, and that can survive harsh radiation, x-rays, cosmic rays, and radioactivity. Or that live where moisture has not fallen in centuries and the temperature rarely gets above freezing.
These organisms, and there are millions of different species, are called extremophiles (‘love’ to live in extreme conditions) and flourish in what we would consider impossible conditions. They exist in boiling sulfur springs and geysers at Yellow Stone. They thrive in total darkness in the depths of the ocean around ‘vents’ where superheated water laced with minerals erupts from the sea bottom. They survive miles below us in bedrock existing between the crystalline structures of stone. They have been identified in the high frigid desert valleys of Antarctica. Some derive their energy directly from gases and minerals and do not require sunlight. Some species live and thrive deep within solid glacial ice.
Scientists have identified about two million different species of extremophiles but believe there are many more. Some can remain dormant for thousands of years and reanimate when conditions become favorable. Some varieties have been exposed to the harsh conditions of outer space by experiments conducted by astronauts and survived.
The study of extremophiles and the harsh conditions where they can live and thrive is important not only to add to our knowledge of life on earth but also because it broadens our view of where life is possible. Some of the moons of the outer planets are essentially water worlds with a deep ocean over a rocky core and covered in ice miles thick. The dwarf planet Pluto also likely has a liquid ocean far beneath its icy surface. Study of earth’s extremophiles has given scientists reason to believe that life could exist there as well. It is entirely possible some of earth’s extremophiles could live in some of those alien environments. Of course we would like to find life native to those places rather than contaminate it with life from earth.
The study of extremophiles also broadens our list of possible life-supporting planets that exist around other stars. That many extremophiles can remain dormant in space raises the possibility that life may be able to travel between planets by hitching a ride on rocks knocked off life supporting worlds by asteroid impacts. Meteorites originating from Mars have been found on Earth. There may be meteorites on Mars that came from Earth. Some scientists believe that is the way life might spread though the galaxy, a theory called Panspermia.
Enceladus is a small moon of Saturn about 500 miles in diameter. It has no atmosphere. It is covered in ice miles thick over an ocean that completely covers the rocky core beneath. If it were closer to the sun and melted, there would be no land above water, a water world. At its south pole, jets of water gush from the interior through fissures and produce plumes that reach hundreds of miles into space. These plumes have been analyzed by space probes and found to contain not only water ice but also organic compounds necessary for life. Along with Jupiter’s moon Europa that also has an ocean under an ice surface, Enceladus represents one of the best places to look for life beyond earth.
