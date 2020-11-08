Law and Order

George Herbert Rahier, wife Hattie (Trafton), children Nellie Myrtle George Alvin. Hattie is holding baby Doris. Photograph was taken in front of their home in Busti Township in April 1910. Their log home has wooden eve troughs and hand split cedar shingles. An addition was added as family grew. There is a homemade vise in front. It was constructed with a three foot tree trunk. There is a saw slot lengthways in the stump. Using to separate at the bottom & a bolt at the top to be tighten to hold items. ~ Knotts Family Collection.