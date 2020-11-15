Law and Order: 1911 Murder of George Herbert Rahier - Part II

John Benjamin Rahier, uncle of George Herbert; body of George H. Rahier; and Amos Randall Sheriff Deputy, taken at Bigfork as part of the investigation. As part of the post mortem, long trimmed branches were threaded through the wounds to show the entrance and exit. According to family this photograph (or one taken at the same time) was made into postcards and sold as a souvenir. ~ Knotts Family Collection