October is my birthday month.
My husband would say I only get one day to celebrate but I feel there’s something special about this entire month to me.
When I was a little girl I wrote a poem about the day I was born. I said it was “leafing out” that sunny day in Grand Rapids. Today, I sit in my old wooden lawn chair and watch those same gold, orange and brown leaves fall in front of the red-setting sun and tumble across our yard before they land under the eaves of our home.
During my first few years of school at Riverview Elementary, I remember the crisp, cool smell of the autumn air as I stood at the top of our driveway waiting for the bright yellow school bus to slowly come around the corner, its wheels crunching the leaves as it approached. My mom would stuff her nightgown into a pair of jeans and walk with me to the bus stop. On my coat, mom would pin a big note with my bus number but I didn’t care because I was just elated that I got to ride the big bus - twice a day!
In middle school, tennis season was in the fall. As the weather got colder, I remember wearing big bulky sweatpants under our cute, little tennis skirts. With every week, the meets in Coleraine, Hibbing or Virginia were shortened as decreased daylight made it more difficult to see the ball.
Fall time during high school meant hunting and hiking trips in the woods. We, girls, would follow our boyfriends through the trails of Soumi Hills - the boys dressed in their camouflage and orange, toting guns and pretending to be looking for grouse while we talked and giggled, scaring all wildlife for miles.
At the University of Minnesota, there was always a special ambiance about fall time as students in maroon and gold school sweatshirts sprawled across the mall lawn in front of Northrop Hall. For my birthday, my roommate superimposed a picture of my face on the body of a model from a Victoria Secret catalog and made copies which she hung all over the door of our dorm room. From that moment on, I could no longer be the shy girl from northern Minnesota.
When I became a new bride with rose-colored glasses, I smiled and thought it was great that my new husband wanted to teach me how to pheasant hunt. I remember he took me to Gander Mountain to buy me all the necessary equipment like a vest, hat and boots. In the fields of North Dakota, he was such a gentleman with words of encouragement as roosters flew freely off into the distance, dodging my shot. We have never gone hunting together since - yet I still wear my boots now and then.
A few years later, I found myself on maternity leave and no longer stuck with nothing to do. Today, I look back on more than four decades of birthday months and all that’s changed in my life and how I’ve grown. But those golds, oranges and browns are still the same as they make it appear as if it’s leafing out. I just wish they’d stay up there a little bit longer.
