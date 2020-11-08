Scientists have now discovered over four thousand exo-planets. These are planets that revolve around stars other than the sun. Most have been found using a method called ‘transit’. Very precise telescopes, primarily one on the Kepler spacecraft, look for tiny regular variations in a star’s brightness, which indicates a planet passing in front of it.
The ‘transit method’, as this is called, is nothing new. Astronomers have observed both Mercury and Venus moving in between the Earth and sun for hundreds of years. They appear as small black circles moving across the surface of the sun. When they do, the sun’s brightness decreases a slight amount. Using some fairly straight foreword mathematics, scientists can use this information to get an accurate approximation of the planet’s size and mass and distance from the star. This information can then be used to get an idea of the surface temperature and whether or not it has an atmosphere.
That technique is now used to find planets that revolve around other stars in our ‘neighborhood’ of the Milky Way Galaxy. It only works if the distant star and its planet (or planets) line up with the Earth, so only can detect a small fraction of planets that probably exist. Nevertheless it has given scientists insight into what other planetary systems look like. And this research has revealed something strange. Of most of those other planetary systems studied so far, our own seems to be put together completely different.
In our solar system, the small rocky planets are closest to the sun: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars in that order. Then comes an asteroid belt composed of planetary fragments that never came together to form a single body. After that comes the ‘gas giants’: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. To get an idea as to size, Jupiter is bigger than all the other planets put together. It is mostly made of hydrogen and helium with a relatively small rocky core at the center. The pressure is so great at depth that gasses are compressed into a solid.
But most of the other systems studied so far have the ‘gas giants’ in close to the star, which is the reverse of our system. Some are so close that temperatures reach thousands of degrees on the planet’s surface. The close in planets are ‘tidally locked’ meaning one side always faces their sun. Our moon is tidally locked to the earth, which is why we never see the backside of it. One such smaller planet recently discovered is so hot its surface is believed to be covered in a molten rock ocean.
These seemingly rather bizarre exo-systems are not what astronomers expected to find. But it turns out our own system may be the one that is peculiar, which is a good thing. Jupiter, especially, acts as a kind of shield deflecting or absorbing most comets and asteroids that might otherwise enter the inner solar system and collide with the Earth. Without this protection Earth would have been continually pummeled and it is likely that life here could not have gotten more complex than microbes, if it could have gotten a foothold at all. That may tell us that life is very unlikely in systems that are put together with no large planets to act as protectors in the outer regions.
But there may be a flaw in the assumption that our system is ‘special’. The exo-planets found so far are the easiest ones to find. The planets move in orbits that, for the most part, are exceedingly short ‘years’, some as short as a few days. In other words it takes some of those planets only a few Earth days to make one complete orbit around the star. Longer observational periods are required for getting accurate information about systems like our own, studies on the order of decades in some cases. Astronomers may have not found any precise solar system analogs because they simply haven’t been in the observation business long enough. Even with the limited data gathered so far, however, they have found several exo-planets with a high probably of having ‘goldilocks’ surface temperatures, not too hot and not too cold, and could (possibly) sustain life. The James Webb space telescope, launching next year, will give scientists a new and powerful tool to delve deeper into these and other mysteries of the Universe.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.