Is anyone else feeling a little antsy? With the onset of the inevitable winter snow upon us, I have been reminiscing of places I have traveled to or would like to travel to in the future. I think it is my brain’s way of coping with the usual hunkering down that happens in these cold months, along with the ever important need to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. So humor me for a bit as I remember the good times I have had outside of my cozy house.
My fiance, Isaac, and I’s favorite place is not too far from home actually. We visited Tettegouche State Park for the first time this summer and were lucky enough to be able to sneak in one last visit this fall. Looking out to the cliffs as fog rolled in from Lake Superior was a stunning site to see. There are many other parks and beaches along the North Shore that we have loved, and many more that are still on our list to visit.
I am grateful to have access to these beautiful places as being outdoors is often the safest option right now, especially when visiting with other people. Recently we took advantage of, possibly, the last nice weekend of the fall and visited friends in Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. Another beautiful park right in our backyards, it was so nice to fit in one last outdoor adventure before we have to start lacing up our snow boots to go outside.
Another one of my favorite places is a little farther away. Actually, more like 24 hours away by plane. A few years ago I got the opportunity to travel with family to the countries of Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam. Each one of the places was so unique and beautiful in its own way. From the stunning Gardens by the Bay in Singapore to the Angkor Wat Temples in Cambodia to the quiet waters of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, I have so many fond memories of this trip.
Although it may be a long time before I get to travel outside of Minnesota, I do have quite a few places on my travel bucket list. For Isaac and I, we would both love to travel to Italy. We are both enamored by Italian cuisine and the Mediterranean waters. Additionally, we would both love to visit some of the European countries from which our families came from. For Isaac, that would be Germany. For me, the Scandinavian region—specifically Norway and Sweden—would be my picks. Once we get married and are able to plan a honeymoon, perhaps these will be some of our destinations.
The other country we would love to explore more is closer to home. Actually, it’s the closest country to us in Minnesota—Canada! We visited Canada a few years ago on a brief trip, but there is so much more that we want to see. One place in particular would be Banff National Park. We have heard so many great things about the area, even from my Dad who used to visit the park when he was younger, that we know it is a must-see. Hopefully when the world is able to be opened again to safe international travel, we can cross the border to check it out.
Have you been daydreaming of going to far away places like I have? If yes, I hope those thoughts help keep your spirits up during these tough times. It has been important for me to remember that the situation we are in is not permanent. It will not last forever. But if we do the right thing today, we can have a better chance at getting to visit all of our favorite places and new destinations in the future.
