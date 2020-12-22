What a year it has been! Who would have thought when we began the year 2020, we would have to endure the pains and trials that were about to come upon us all? Amid all the cancelled events, altered plans, and general inconveniences, it has been a difficult year. It has caused countless economic concerns, heightened racial tension, and taken a toll on the mental health of many. Not to mention the thousands who got sick and have died from COVID-19. We mourn all the losses that 2020 has brought. We all long for this to be over.
A new year is coming upon us and with it comes a dose of hope. After all, a vaccine is on the way! While I know that vaccines can be controversial, we can at least be thankful for the many men and women who are trying their best to defeat this virus with the knowledge that is available. Vaccines work with your body’s natural defenses to help fight off a disease. After getting a vaccine, your body begins to fight against the invader by increasing production of antibodies, which help fight off the intruders. The COVID-19 vaccines have already been tested in multiple clinical trials to ensure they meet safety standards. This should be great news to the general public, and we can be glad for the modern-day technology that has allowed a vaccine to be created relatively quickly. It truly is an amazing feat of science that any humans living in any other point in our history would have considered nothing short of a miracle. Yet even in the glad heartedness of a vaccine, there’s still something that doesn’t quite bring the level of satisfaction that we might expect. Proverbs 18:14 says, “A man’s spirit endures sickness, but a crushed spirit who can bear?” In other words, we know that while our physical health is important, there are even greater matters with which to be concerned.
Amid the hope that a vaccine brings, we also know deep down that a vaccine doesn’t solve our biggest problem. The fact of the matter is that we are all still mortal, and, in time, death will approach every one of us, even if we get every vaccine available. This is because we all have a much greater infection that lurks inside of us. Something much more insidious than the coronavirus.
It is the infection of sin.
We all have it because we were all born with it. You can deny it, not believe it, or call it a hoax, but it is as real as the coronavirus and much more deadly. It kills 100% of the people who are infected by it. Some of its symptoms include selfishness, harboring resentment towards others, lashing out in anger at your kids, and being generally unruly and discontent. If only there was a cure for that!
Or maybe there is? The season of Christmas is upon us. Maybe a reminder of what this season brings us is in order. The story begins with an angel appearing to a man named Joseph roughly 2000 years ago and says to him, “[Mary] will give birth to a son, and you are to give Him the name Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins.” This really happened in time, space, and history.
Christmas is the celebration of the arrival of a different kind of vaccine, a spiritual vaccine, yet just as real. The man, Jesus Christ, who came to eliminate the deadly virus that resides in each of us. All who feel the weight of their sin and turn to Jesus are washed clean and made new. If anyone is in Christ, the old has gone, the new has come (2 Corinthians 5:17). Those who have been baptized are like those who get a vaccine shot in the arm, except instead of antibodies you get a shot of the Holy Spirit! This is much better, and you don’t even need a band-aid. After the Spirit takes over, He begins the process of scrubbing us clean, removing all the sinful thoughts, habits, and acts that ruin our lives as He prepares us for the Day when we will live with Him forever in Heaven where there will no longer be any sin.
Maybe 2020 has made you realize that not everything in life is certain. Things that we hold dear can be taken and life can change our plans without asking us. Even so, God is still the same and He longs for His children to return to Him, seek His face, and bow before Him.
I guess what I’m trying to say is this: Merry Christmas. Yes, there’s nothing wrong with getting a dose of the vaccine whenever it is available, but let’s not place our ultimate hope in a vaccine or anything else mankind can create. Let’s look outside of ourselves and place our hope in the baby who came in a manger. He came to die and to rise again to new life. He is the hope of Christmas. He is our hope for 2021.
Because He lives,
Pastor Ty Rostvedt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.