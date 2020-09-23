Good News Voice

The Power of Choice – John 10:18 KJV
“No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of my Father” (John 10:18 KJV).
The greatest choice ever made is when Jesus chose to become sin for all mankind. He voluntarily climbed the Tree of Death and became a curse for all mankind. Jesus willingly went to the Cross of Calvary and turned the Cross into an altar and offered Himself as the Lamb of God.
Nobody in this world had a choice if they wanted to be born or not; however, now that a person is born, they make choices every single day. Every choice a person makes has consequences: positive or negative. Some choices affect the person immediately; some choices affect the person their entire life. There is one choice that will affect everyone for all eternity.
Jesus Christ made a choice. He chose to reveal Himself in the flesh and become a perfect sacrifice for all sin. Jesus Christ does not want one person to go to Hell. He demonstrated His love by dying for all us sinners at the Cross of Calvary. “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (I Timothy 2:4-6 KJV). Jesus Christ decided to pay for all sin. Jesus Christ made a choice that He would be a perfect sacrifice for sin, so no one has to go to Hell. Jesus Christ paid for all sin (past, present, and future) at the Cross of Calvary, He was buried, and He resurrected from the grave.
The question is, do you believe the Gospel of Salvation? Each person has a choice: believe or not believe. Believe and “according to your faith be it unto you.” Believe not, and “according to your faith be it unto you.” “And when he was come into the house, the blind men came to him: and Jesus saith unto them, believe ye that I am able to do this? They said unto him, Yea, Lord. Then touched he their eyes, saying, according to your faith be it unto you” (Matthew 9:28-29 KJV).
Each person must believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for their sin, burial, and resurrection. Each person must believe in Christ alone for salvation and “according to your faith be it unto you.” It is your choice. “According to your faith be it unto you” means you have the power of choice: you choose if you want to go to Heaven or not. You choose if you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. If you believe not, “according to your faith be it unto you,” and you will go to Hell for all eternity because you believe not. If you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation, “according to your faith be it unto you,” and you will forever be in the presence of your Father and Jesus Christ in Heaven. The power of choice. It is your choice. It is the most critical decision you will ever make in your life because it will forever affect where you spend eternity.
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:16-18 KJV)
If you know someone who is not saved, forward this message to them and share the greatest gift that one could ever receive.
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
