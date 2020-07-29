With God All Things Are
Possible - Matthew 19:25-16
“When his disciples heard it, they were exceedingly amazed, saying, Who then can be saved? But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:25-26 KJV).
Man will never earn salvation. Individuals at times think they are “good enough,” or they believe because they partook in a ritual, sacrament, a tradition of men, or did some type of “work,” they can be saved. To everyone who thinks they have to “be good” or must follow a ritual, sacrament, tradition of men, or complete some type of “work” to be saved; I have a question for you: “why did Jesus Christ die on the Cross for our sins?”
If you could earn salvation by “being good,” then Jesus Christ dying on the Cross for our sins, burial, and resurrection was a mistake. If you could earn salvation by following a ritual, sacrament, or tradition of men, then Jesus Christ dying on the Cross for our sins, burial, and resurrection was a mistake. If you could earn salvation by doing some “work,” then Jesus Christ dying on the Cross for our sins, burial and resurrection was a mistake. “I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain” (Galatians 2:21 KJV). However, we know His death payment for sin was not in vain because only Jesus Christ can make a perfect sacrifice for sin. “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world” (I John 2:2 KJV). Jesus Christ is a “satisfied sacrifice” for all sin. Jesus Christ turned the Cross of Calvary into an altar, and as the High Priest, He offered up the Lamb of God (Himself) for the payment for sin. “By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all. But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God” (Hebrews 10:10,12 KJV). All sin is mortal and all sin deserves a death payment for sin. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23 KJV).
Salvation is impossible to earn for individuals because they can never make a perfect sacrifice for sin. Sin requires a death payment for sin, and if anyone rejects the Gospel of Jesus Christ, they will go to Hell and pay for their sin for all eternity because they cannot make a perfect sacrifice for sin. “In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thessalonians 1:8-9 KJV).
Jesus Christ’s death payment for sin is a perfect sacrifice, and His resurrection is proof that God the Father accepted His Son’s death payment for sin. Jesus Christ presented His Blood to the Father, and the Father accepted His Son’s death payment for sin. “But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building; Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us” (Hebrews 9:11-12). The resurrection is proof God the Father accepted His Son’s death payment for sin: “And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead” (Romans 1:4 KJV). “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:25 KJV).
Some refute the Power of Jesus Christ and deny Him as the Son of God. The people see Jesus Christ as only a man, martyr, prophet, or teacher. Some individuals think they have to partner with Jesus Christ for salvation: e.g., Jesus Christ did His part, now I have to do mine. Others believe they can partake in a ritual, sacrament, or tradition to be saved: e.g., baptism, confessional, confirmation, communion, etc. Others think all they have to do is some type of “work,” and they will be saved. These are all false messages and doctrines of the devil. If you could earn salvation by being “good,” following some ritual, sacrament, a tradition of men, or doing some “work” for salvation, do you think Jesus Christ would have revealed Himself in the flesh and became a curse for all mankind? “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith. Brethren, I speak after the manner of men; Though it be but a man’s covenant, yet if it be confirmed, no man disannulleth, or addeth thereto. Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Galatians 3:13-16 KJV). The reason Jesus Christ died for all sin (past, present, and future), buried, and resurrected the third day is because there is no other way to Heaven other than through Jesus Christ death payment for sin, burial, and resurrection. Without the precious Blood of Jesus Christ, all mankind is Hell doomed sinners. There is only ONE WAY to Heaven and it is through Jesus Christ. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6 KJV).
Jesus Christ will save you from a Hell you deserve to a Heaven you don’t. Why not believe in Christ alone today for salvation? “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (I Timothy 2:4-6 KJV). Jesus Christ loves you so much; He already died and resurrected to meet you. “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 KJV).
The Word of God is very clear that Jesus Christ is the Son of God: “But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:31 KJV). The facts are the facts and the Word of God says sin requires a death payment. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23 KJV). Man can never make a perfect sacrifice for sin. Jesus Christ revealed Himself in the flesh to become sin for all mankind. “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21 KJV).
With man, salvation is impossible. With God, salvation is possible for all who believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. “When his disciples heard it, they were exceedingly amazed, saying, Who then can be saved? But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.” (Matthew 19:25-26 KJV). Apart from Jesus Christ, salvation is absolutely impossible and forever hopeless.
Salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, documented in the scriptures alone, so God receives the glory alone. Thank God for His Grace, Mercy, Peace, and Love!
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:16-18 KJV)
If you know someone who is not saved, forward this message to them and share the greatest gift that one could ever receive.
Lance Edminster
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Website: https://ledminst.wixsite.com/thegoodnewsvoice
Once Saved, Always Saved -”And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
