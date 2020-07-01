No other Foundation –
I Corinthians 3:11
“For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (I Corinthians 3:11 KJV).
A person is saved by grace through faith in Christ alone. Mankind cannot lay the foundation required to get to Heaven. Only Jesus Christ can lay the foundation that no other man can lay. “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (I Corinthians 3:11 KJV).
When individuals look at the foundation and reject the Finished Work of Jesus Christ, the foundation becomes their stumbling stone. “Wherefore? Because they sought it not by faith, but as it were by the works of the law. For they stumbled at that stumblingstone; As it is written, Behold, I lay in Sion a stumblingstone and rock of offence: and whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed” (Romans 9:32-33 KJV).
When individuals hear the Gospel of Christ, they make one of two options: they lay on the foundation, or the foundation will be laid on them. It is their choice. “Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes? Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof. And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder” (Matthew 21:42-44 KJV).
When a believer in Christ alone for salvation shares the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others, it needs to be in accordance with the Chief Corner Stone, which is Jesus Christ. If anyone speaks different from the Chief Corner Stone, they are building a different foundation and not following the structural blueprint, which is the Bible. “The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner” (Psalm 118:22 KJV). “Therefore thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste” (Isaiah 28:16 KJV).
The Bible says, “And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house” (Acts 16:31 KJV). Firmly plant both feet on the foundation of Christ. Lay hold of eternal life and know you are going to Heaven because you have put 100% complete trust in the Finished Redemptive Work of Jesus Christ -the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I pray you do not see Jesus Christ as a rock of offense, a stumbling stone, a stone disallowed. “Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone, elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded. Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which be disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner, And a stone of stumbling, and a rock of offence, even to them which stumble at the word, being disobedient: whereunto also they were appointed” (I Peter 2:6-8 KJV). I pray you to see Jesus for who He is, the Son of God. I pray you to see Him as your rock, your fortress, your deliverer, your strength, your shield, your high tower, your salvation, and I pray you to trust in Him alone for salvation. “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower” (Psalm 18:2 KJV).
Jesus Christ loves you so much; He died to meet you. Jesus Christ voluntarily went to the Cross of Calvary and died for your sins (past, present, future), He was buried, and He resurrected the third day showing you His sacrifice for sin is sufficient –IT IS FINISHED. If you have not received Jesus Christ as your Savior, what is stopping you right now from accepting Jesus Christ as your Savior? Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection. Let not the foundation be a stumbling stone, a rock of offense; however, stand on the foundation firmly and know it is precious. Trust in Christ alone as your Savior today, and know you have stepped from death unto eternal life. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:16-18 KJV)
If you know someone who is not saved, forward this message to them and share the greatest gift that one could ever receive.
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
