The Proverbial Prayer
I don’t know about you, but right now, with all that is going on around us, the world just feels very heavy. There is much unrest in our world right now. We have a coronavirus that, like in-laws at Thanksgiving, doesn’t seem to want to leave. We have a world that is rioting and protesting and crying out. Oh, and we are entering into election season soon. You know, the time when everyone gets along, and nobody gets upset. Uh…not so much. Because of this and more I would like to simply offer a prayer. This is an example of praying the Scriptures where we just pray back to God the words that He gave to us. I have chosen Proverbs 28 as our guide. This is a prayer for our politicians, our law enforcement, our communities, our schools, our churches, and ourselves. Please pray with me.
O Lord, the wicked flee when no one pursues so let the righteous be as bold as lions. Give our rulers and leaders understanding and knowledge and keep our land from transgressions. Keep us from oppressing the poor, forsaking the law, and praising the wicked. Give honor to those who strive to keep the law. Keep evil men from implementing false justice, and may we seek after You, Lord and walk in integrity avoiding crooked ways. You have said that the one who keeps Your law is a son of understanding, but that a companion of gluttons is dishonorable. Keep us from multiplying our wealth unnecessarily, but rather may we be generous with our profits. Steer us away from rejecting Your law and, instead, focus our prayers upon You.
We know the blameless will have a godly inheritance, and that those who mislead the righteous will fall into a pit. Show the prideful their own foolish ways and instead give them understanding. May the righteous triumph and may the wicked hide themselves. May we not conceal our transgressions, but may we confess them openly so that we may receive mercy. You have said blessed is the one who fears You, and so we want to fear You alone, Lord. Do not harden our hearts. Keep wicked rulers away and may we hate unjust gain. May we not help the guilty escape justice. May we all walk in integrity that we may be delivered from crooked ways.
May we be hard workers so as to have plenty of bread. May we avoid worthless pursuits! Bless the faithful and keep us from partiality. May we not pursue wealth at the expense of others. May we be so bold as to rebuke those who are wrong. Keep us from a flattering tongue, from theft, greed, and strife. May we not trust ourselves, but instead, trust in You, Lord, the sole provider of everything we have. Increase righteousness in our land.
In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Pastor Ty Rostvedt
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids. Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.