“Worship: Not Just for the Religious”
Christians worship God. Yes, this is true. Nothing real profound about that statement. Christians seek to worship God alone, not worship other things like trees, or celebrities, or donuts. Worship is usually a word reserved just for religious people: describing something that they focus on, pray to, and are devoted to follow.
Is it only religious people who worship? What about an agnostic or the non-religious? Surely, they have nothing to worship, right? Not so fast. Football season is starting soon. Have you ever met a football worshipper? A mad Vikings or Packers fan? They rearrange their schedules to make sure they catch every minute of the game. They’ve got to make sure to catch the pre-game and the pre-pre game and make sure the bean dip is hot at kickoff so they can keep tabs on fantasy football stats. I guess you don't need church. Sounds like you can worship at home.
Or take those who spend every extra moment of their time scrolling on their smartphone looking for something new or something different or something fun or something that will bring excitement to their otherwise monotonous existence. They run to it every time it buzzes, getting lost in its dazzling brightness, and losing the ability to focus if it were to ever be taken away. Sounds like worship to me.
What about politics? How many people watch endless hours of political television then voice strongly their own disapproval of the other side as if the political realm is the end all. They campaign long hours for their favorite candidate. Again, this too teeters very close to worship. After all, we worship what we love.
Worship originally came from the word “worthship.” It applies to whatever we find worthwhile. Everybody worships something because we all have things we find valuable, and therefore, invest our time with. Football is good. Smartphones are good. Politicians are good. They are not good when they turn into gods. They are poor substitutes to be objects of worship. We weren’t created to worship these things, which is why we feel empty after pursuing them all day. It’s like trying to plug your toaster into your television. It doesn’t work because it wasn’t created to do that.
Worship is a major theme found in Scripture because the Bible was written for people who like to worship. We see it almost immediately in Genesis 4 when Cain and Abel both offer sacrifices to God and we see it at the end of the Bible in the book of Revelation, which is filled with accounts of angels and men praising God forevermore. Worship starts with God’s continual efforts to draw us onto Himself and culminates when His people respond to His grace through worshipping. Worship is especially evident in the books of Exodus and Leviticus as God prescribes to the Israelites how to worship Him. Directly after God rescues the Israelites out of slavery, He begins instructions on how He desires to be worshipped. The latter half of Exodus outlines how the tabernacle was to be built and then Leviticus outlines how unclean sinners can have fellowship with a holy God. All in all, it was clear who the initiator of worship was: God. God spoke to the people and they listened. Who better to tell you how the toaster works than the manufacturer?
This worship continues today. We worship God by listening to Him speak through His Word when it is read aloud and when it is preached. Through the hearing of this Word, we hear the forgiveness of sins. We receive His forgiveness through our partaking in the Lord’s Supper, and we receive the assurance of the Holy Spirit through baptism. We then respond to these gifts with praise, adoration, confession, repentance, and thanksgiving. All of these are acts of worship that are pleasing to God and are right for us to do in response to what He has done for us.
“Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they existed and were created” (Revelation 4:11).
There’s something about the worship of God that no other type of worship can compare with. It is a beautiful thing. There’s something uniquely satisfying about aiming your devotion at the God of the Universe. Maybe it’s because that’s what we were created to do in the first place.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.