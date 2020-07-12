When meteorologists tell us there is a certain percent chance of rain, say 60 percent, how do they come up with that number? Today these predictions are made using computer models, which are programs that essentially predict future weather based on past, current, and expected conditions which include temperature, air pressure, the Jet Stream, wind direction, weather systems which include high and low pressure areas and their interaction, surface features (land, water, mountains, etc.), and other influences related to weather conditions. The program ‘looks’ at weather data from the past and present and makes a prediction based on what kinds of weather those conditions created in the past. Simplified, if those conditions produced, say rain, 60 percent of the time in the past, then that’s where they get the 60 percent for the current forecast. A key point is that the more data the program has on past weather and the conditions that created it, the more accurate the forecast will be. So theoretically at least, weather forecasts should be getting more accurate.
There are certain general patterns that don’t take a computer to predict. A high-pressure system (a clockwise rotational system) brings northern cold clear air in winter. But the same clear air in summer allows the more direct rays of sunlight to produce a lot of heat at ground level. A low-pressure system (counter clockwise rotational system) generally produces clouds and influx of southerly winds which means warmer moist air in winter and cooler wetter weather in summer. So we can get a general sense of what the weather has in store just by watching the barometer. A ‘falling barometer’ (lowering air pressure) tells us a low-pressure system and related weather is coming our way and a ‘rising barometer’ indicates a high-pressure system and clear skies are coming.
That all sounds straightforward so why does the weather forecast sometimes end up so wrong? The simple answer is that the ‘fluid’ motion of air is influenced by a number of different entities. The heating rays from the sun and the earth’s rotation are the primary drivers, but there are also the vast number of ground features like mountains, oceans, lakes, flat plains, ‘nooks and crannies’, and other features and influences that produce a chaotic system loaded with variables, and a slight unpredicted change in any one can have a major unpredicted impact. We can predict with good accuracy a day out, a few days out with reasonable accuracy, but much beyond that is a guess because the little bits of chaos are cumulative and can produce actual results far from what the computer predicts.
So for instance suppose we want to predict the path of a hurricane approaching the eastern coast. All the relevant data is fed into a computer, which ‘models’ a predicted outcome. But experts realize some of that data may change so they predict (educated guesses) what those changes might be and run the program again with the new data. This is done over and over again slightly varying the data getting many slightly different paths. After many, perhaps hundreds, of different simulations are run, the meteorologists look for a ‘pattern’ that the majority of the simulations seems to center upon. This is their predicted expected path. It is never given with 100% certainty; only a probability. They exclude the simulations that turn out to be way out from the ‘norm’ as being ‘outliers’; in other words those that are so far out from most of the others to not be taken seriously.
Outliers have a way of turning out to be more than a discarded curiosity. We might look, for instance, at the current heat wave. Last fall’s computer simulations did not predict this sort of weather for Northern Minnesota. The current heat wave most likely came up as an ‘outlier’ (if it came up at all) and was relegated to the dustbin of ‘remote chances’. Yet here we are in one of the earliest heat waves on record for a wide swath of the North American continent.
In some ways long term ‘trends’ (climate) are easier to predict than the local weather because there is a general understanding of what the main drivers of the atmosphere are. Yet here again the computer simulations of climate change from just a decade ago are proving to be suspect. Actual data shows earth is warming faster than those simulations predicted. The current rate of change would have been an ‘outlier’ in a computer simulation 20 years ago. The program didn’t get it ‘wrong’ back then. It can only process what is fed into it; the ‘variables’ and positive ‘feedback loops’ are changing faster than what programmers anticipated.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
