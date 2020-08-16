Jack says to Mary: “I found a chest full of gold and I’d like to cut you in on it.”
“What’s the catch?” Mary asks skeptically.
“No catch, other than I can’t show it to you right now. You’ll just have to believe me. Oh, and if you don’t accept it, bad things will happen to you.”
“Well if I can’t see it, how will I know it’s really there?”
“We’ve been close friends for quite a while. Would I lie to you?”
“Sorry, Jack,” Mary says, “but you’ll have to do better than that. We’re not that close. Also, I don’t like being threatened. If you truly want to give me this gift, it should come without strings attached.”
Jack, at first thinking this would be a sure thing, is becoming upset.
“You don’t trust me!”
“Well prove you have it then!”
“Well you prove I don’t have it!”
Mary, somewhat bewildered says, “Me? You made the original assertion. The burden of proof is on you.” She turned and began walking away.
“Bad things are going to happen to you,” Jack calls after her.
“Whatever.”
When there is a disagreement over a disputed claim, the person who makes the original claim bears the responsibility for proving it. I might suggest to my friend there is an invisible six-foot white rabbit following me around that brings me good luck. That’s certifiably ridiculous he says. But then I say rather indignantly, prove there is not! My friend is under no obligation to prove ‘a negative’ as it makes no rational sense. Since I made the original claim, the burden of proof falls on me. Somehow, I have to provide tangible proof it is really there.
In a criminal trial, the prosecutor makes a charge against a defendant, so the defendant is not obligated to prove his innocence. Rather the burden of proof generally lies with the prosecution, since it is the prosecution that made the original charge.
More than once in religious discussions I have been asked to prove God does not exist (most assuming I don’t believe in a Creator because of my support for the scientific method yet only my wife knew my true feelings on the subject) or that some part of scripture is in error. But whether or not God, assuming the Judeo-Christian God or the gods from other religions, exists is not the point here. The point is the burden of proof does not lie with me to prove ‘a negative’. An individual makes the claim God exists or that scripture is divinely inspired. Like Jack or the prosecutor or me and the white rabbit, he bears the burden of proof to back up his claim.
Historically the burden of proof has often unfairly and sometimes tragically shifted to the victim or defendant, since there is very little evidence that people driven by emotion and fear are now or have ever been ‘logical’. Innocent women (mostly) accused of witchcraft by both Catholic and Protestant hierarchy during past times had to prove their innocence, clearly an impossible task since witchcraft was a fabrication of an ignorant society and clergy, and thousands of innocents were either drowned or burned alive at the stake.
When European explorers encountered indigenous people, the natives were automatically assumed to be ‘lessor’ humans and without the rights (or souls) of ‘civilized’ Christian European people. For most of human history, women, too, were considered unequal to men and more like property in most cultures, and it was up to women to prove their intellectual ‘worth’. Ironically, it was men who provided the means to do so. That was the IQ test developed in the early 1900s. After its wide use, it became clear there was no difference in intelligence, on average, between men and women.
There is a good educational book series with various titles that always end in ‘for dummies’. There is Calculus for Dummies (I have that one) and many others. The title is not meant to be insulting; just to get your attention. If one is interested in learning to assess discussions in an unbiased manner, a good one is Logic for Dummies to get one started. It contains lots of good easy to understand examples of common errors people make in the thinking process.
