The story of Atlantis has come down through the centuries thanks to the writings of Plato, who was born over four hundred BC in Athens, Greece. Even at that time the story was already ancient and kept alive by mostly oral tradition and some long lost documents. According to Plato, Atlantis was a thriving civilization much older than even the Egyptian culture or the Sumerians. His account tells of how the entire civilization was destroyed almost overnight in a natural disaster.
The mystery of Atlantis has captured the attention of a diverse bunch of folks from archeologists to amateur enthusiasts. Not the least of the mysteries is just where Atlantis was located. Plato said it was ‘beyond the Pillars of Hercules’, which put it anywhere west of Europe in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. Relics from ancient civilizations have been found throughout the ‘Old World’ but most have known origins and none of the ‘unknowns’ measure up to the grandeur described by Plato.
Some of the imaginative ideas about the location of Atlantis include: It was actually in the Caribbean Sea somewhere near Cuba. Another states that a great geologic event pushed the entire continent of Atlantis southward, and today it is the continent of Antarctica at the South Pole. Another states that the civilization was swept away by the ‘Biblical Flood’, a story that had its origins in ancient Babylon.
A more science-based explanation is that Atlantis was on a large island in the Mediterranean Sea and was destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption. This is more plausible since the area is prone to volcanism, but the location is off as it would not be ‘beyond the Pillars of Hercules’.
Plato described the main city of Atlantis as being a series of round concentric rings with alternating water and land. There was a ‘canal’ or river that connected the central city to the ocean a relatively short distance away. Interestingly such a place exists and is clearly visible as seen from above. Yet today it is not home to a great civilization, but exists in the Sahara Desert in Western Africa. (Google ‘eye of Africa’ for amazing pictures). The pictures reveal a vast structure with a circular series of ‘rings’ just as Plato described over two thousand years ago.
But there are problems. While it could be construed as being ‘beyond the Pillars of Hercules’, it is in a desert with no alternating rings of water, only dry land. The area has very few inhabitants and is not in anyway conducive to raising crops that could sustain a large population of people. Also there are no ancient relics of a majestic nature or even pottery shards that would be evidence of an advanced civilization. So at first glance it seems just a very strange coincidence that this landform strongly matches Plato’s description.
A fair question would be: What created this unique geological feature, as there is none like it anywhere else on Earth? A meteor impact was a popular early theory. But a better understanding of impact dynamics has ruled that out. The accepted explanation is that deep within the Earth lava began to build up pressure causing the crust to bulge upward, something like an inner tube bugling out of a hole in a tire. However, rather than erupt in a volcano, for some unknown geologic reason the pressure subsided before the eruption, forming only the bulge. Over a vast stretch of geologic time, the ‘top’ of the dome eroded away, leaving the concentric rings.
But there is one more twist to this story. The Sahara region wasn’t always a desert. Cave paintings made by humans thousands of years ago and found in the region depict a landscape with flourishing vegetation and animal life. The ‘eye of Africa’ would have been totally different than today with water and vegetation as Plato described. And there was a broad slow moving river connecting the area with the Atlantic Ocean. What about artifacts? Eight thousand years ago people would have been using native small stones and trees to build permanent structures. The trees would have long since decayed away and the stones would be scattered about and be indistinguishable from native rock. Studies of the subsurface structure indicate there was once a great deal of water there.
Whether or not this geologic feature is the ancient Atlantis Plato wrote about is an interesting mystery to pursue, yet it should also make clear another important fact to take into consideration while studying the past. Earth doesn’t stay the same with the forces of Nature constantly changing the landscape. To understand ancient human history, we have to understand Earth’s geologic history as well.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.