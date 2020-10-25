A group of scientists and visionaries recently came out with the shocking conclusion that there is a 50% chance that we (humans) are living in a simulation, and that we are in fact simulations. What they are suggesting is that what we view as ‘reality’ is actually a highly complex yet artificially created Universe and we are mere players in it.
The thinking goes something like this: Using computers we can create simulations that are very life-like. We've managed to do this in only a few decades. Within a few more decades what is simulated and what is real will be indistinguishable as all sensory inputs (our five senses) are stimulated. Artificial neural nets (brains) are already on the drawing board with research into how to 'transfer' human awareness into a machine and eventually into a computer program, aka the Matrix. Sounds far fetched? Stay with me.
Imagine an alien intelligence that is a million years ahead of us and perhaps one that isn't even from our 'dimension'. What would it be capable of? We actually can't answer that because it would be like a mouse trying to figure out the Theory of Relativity. But if we are capable of creating artificial environments that are indistinguishable from 'real life' in a few decades, then perhaps we are the product of just such an 'experiment' but on a far more complex level. And our 'creators' might be themselves creations of yet another creator, or as someone famously said about an eventual first creator or end: There is no end. It's creators all the way down!
Physicists that study light note a curious property called particle-wave duality. The interesting thing is just by the act of observing light it can change from one ‘form’ to the other. So the conscious act of observation 'changes' the nature of light or at least our perception of it. Just about all, maybe all, the basic building blocks of matter and energy can be reduced to ‘packets’ or discrete bundles, tiny ‘pieces’ that fit together to form ever larger pieces until we get to something the size of humans, planets, stars, and galaxies. Computers also work with tiny pieces of information called bits. Put enough together in the right way and we end up with life-like simulations.
One argument against the ‘living in a simulation’ theory is that it would require a staggering amount of information, maybe an infinite amount, which as far as we know is impossible. But consider a celestial programmer running a typical human program, say mine. To meet my ‘demands’ he doesn’t need to flood my consciousness with ‘everything’, only that which is relevant for me moment to moment. All the rest of the Universe can be stored away somewhere until my consciousness accesses a tiny portion and it ‘collapses’ into reality for me.
If all that sounds rather obtuse, it is. But at the subatomic level, ‘reality’ does get pretty weird. Particles can be in two places at the same time, can instantly interact even though separated by light years, or can disappear from one ‘place’ and reappear in another with no existence in between. Where do they go when they’re not here or there?
Yet the problem with the ‘living in a simulation’ theory is not so much the radical notion of it all because ‘reality’ can get pretty radical all by itself, but rather that it is a product of our own level of technology. In other words our thinking is biased this way because this sort of research and development is what we are currently studying and surrounded by in video games and virtual reality ‘goggles’ and animation. In a way it is something like the development of different religious beliefs in different cultures. If your culture developed in a dense forest you are apt to create spirits and creators from your environment and so you imagine spirits in trees, animals, perhaps water, and so on, and eventually some may reach the level of gods. However, nomadic desert people will develop different gods because they live in a different environment with a clear view of the night sky and so are apt to include the ‘heavens’ as part of their religious narrative. In a sense that is what we are doing now. The emerging technology of artificial intelligence and ever more realistic simulations may lead us to contemplate an eventual time when simulations are as good or even better than reality. So some have begun to wonder how far this would take us, and if we can get there, then it is distinctly possible that some other ‘intelligence’ has gotten there before us. So the ‘living in a simulation’ theory is based on our present technical environment, which is certainly incomplete and prone to change.
And, too, there is the psychological factor of the desire to make sense of our existence. Living in a simulation would answer a lot of questions if it were true yet open up a lot more. But it still doesn't explain what makes us 'us' and individually conscious. It doesn't answer the 'why' questions. But maybe in the broader scheme of things there is no 'why'.
