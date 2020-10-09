Does anyone else only use certain candles during a specific season? For example, I just took out a sweet cinnamon pumpkin candle this week. I will only use this type of scent during the fall because it just doesn’t make sense for any other time of the year to me. I realize that this same thought process extends to many other things throughout the four seasons.
Let’s keep talking about candles for a while longer. Unlike my mom, who doesn’t love strong scents, I love them. Bath and Body Works is one of my favorite places. Throughout the rest of autumn I will be embracing any candle with “leaves” in their title, apples, bonfires and cinnamon. Then as the cold of winter sets in, the candles will change to peppermint, pine and sugar cookies. Spring will bring out the floral scents, such as one of my ultimate favorites, lilacs. Lastly, summer is full of fruity scents such as lemon and watermelon.
As I said before, there are other things that change throughout the year besides the leaves on the trees. Recently I’ve talked with a number of people about how now is the time to use crockpots. My fiance and I have owned a crock pot for a number of years, but I can count on my fingers how many times we’ve used it. As the temperatures started to drop this year, I decided now would be the perfect time to start using the crock pot more often.
So far, I have made a shredded chicken recipe for sandwiches and a white chicken chili. I am glad that I didn’t make these in the summer, especially considering we haven’t had air conditioning installed yet so it’s best to try and keep the house cool. But coming into our house at the end of the day with a warm pot of chili waiting for you is the best thing on a crisp autumn day. I am certain I will be making plenty of other recipes as the year goes on.
I am also looking forward to doing one of my absolute favorite activities more often—baking! I was born into a family who all have a sweet tooth. Literally, when I was a young kid my parents managed a candy store in the Twin Cities. I would spend much of my time there surrounded by a wall of jelly beans, bins of chocolate coins, and a giant vat where they made fudge. But it’s not quite as fun to bake a huge batch of cookies when it’s 80 degrees outside.
Now that fall is here, I will start baking more and using spices that so often are associated with this season such as cinnamon and pumpkin spice. And I am really looking forward to all of the baking I can do for the holidays this year as we celebrate Christmas for the first time in our new house. There will be sugar cookies, oreo truffles, spritz, molasses cookies, and many many more created in our kitchen to be shared with family and friends.
Until then, I am going to light my pumpkin candle and enjoy the bright yellow leaves all around our home, the crisp air and all of the things that fall has to offer.
