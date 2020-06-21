The past article on the state of farming in the year 1894 raised a few questions and comments including about the $500 yearly salary for the average farm worker. Adjusted for inflation, $500 in 1894 is the equivalent of around $15,000 today - still certainly not a vocation that will make you rich, but in 1894 it wasn’t all that bad, relatively speaking, as we shall soon see. Of course for the average farm laborer the 8-hour day happened only if you got rained out. Most farm hands worked by ‘sun time’; that is sun up to sun down in the summer and well before daylight and after dark in the winter. But then there is the ‘rest of the story’.
About 22 percent of an average income in the U.S. today goes to pay various taxes. In 1894 there was no income tax or inheritance tax or sales tax. Today about 10 percent goes to pay insurance and another 10 percent for transportation. Few working people in 1894 had any insurance and transportation was still mostly horses, trains, and bicycles, or more commonly something known as ‘walking’. Doctors came to their patients via horse and buggy. About 25 percent today goes for housing. Another 5-10 percent for entertainment, much higher than in 1894 because most people made their own entertainment for little or no expense. Today about 10 percent of the family budget pays for food.
In 1894 about one-third to one-half of a $500 income would have been used to buy food if you lived in a city; somewhat less in the country because you would have had a garden, some domestic livestock, and secured wild game. Housing would have been the other significant expense. Clothing was often hand made and relatively cheap with several ‘hand me downs’ and repairs. A person would have been considered very ‘well to do’ making $3000 a year. Civil engineers were at the top of the pay scale. Actors and others in the entertainment industry were near the bottom. Public school teachers on average made $325 per year, and, it was reasoned, they could get another job during the summer. Medical workers made $250 per year. Government workers averaged $550 per year.
Working class income was spent on necessities. You could get a new bicycle for around $15, which could be a necessity if you couldn’t afford or had the time to maintain a horse. A good horse would cost you around $150 plus the saddle, an ‘old nag’ as little as $10. Fresh beef was 14 cents a pound, eggs 20 cents a dozen, bread 5 cents a loaf, and potatoes 90 cents a bushel.
That long ago era was characterized by practicality and frugality. Advertising was mostly factually based other than the various ‘elixirs’ and potions that would keep you young forever, free you of tapeworms, or magically removed excess weight. A popular soft drink had been around for a few years and contained real cocaine. Sears and Roebuck published their first catalog in 1894, and soon you could buy just about anything including a new farm plow by mail order catalog.
The 1890s, the years just before the turn of the century, mark the ‘beginning of the end’ of a mostly pastoral nation. Soon would come a massive shift to industrialization driven by new inventions, assembly line production, and WWI. With the ending of the War, a great plague would sweep around the world killing fifty million people. Soon after came a period of ‘roaring’ prosperity, but then the Great Depression would send shock waves of despair through the society. Most history books written during that time refer to WWI as ‘The Great War’ or ‘The war to end all wars.’ But then came WWII, the most devastating war in human history.
So the end of the 1800s marks in many ways the end of an era, a time of relative innocence, and the beginning of a new age of exponential growth of knowledge, yet also more deadly and efficient execution of the ‘business of war’, and a sideways, or perhaps up-side-down, shift in human expectations and attitudes.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.