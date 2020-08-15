By the time you will be reading this, my family will be headed to the mountains on our way toward moving our daughter to Bozeman, Montana - for college, and maybe a lifetime.
She’s decided to gain her residency in that beautiful state for financial reasons (and probably lifestyle reasons, I’m sure). It’s beautiful country and I don’t blame her for wanting to plant her feet there. I’m just her mom and I’ve kinda enjoyed her stuck here in northern Minnesota.
I know I’ll be a puddle of tears when we have to check in the U-haul trailer and head back east without her but I have to remember we had her home for an extra couple months - thanks to the worldwide pandemic.
She’s been cleaning out her bedroom this week. Her high school diploma, graduation cap, photos of when she was a baby will go in a box to be put in the basement. The movies she’s kept under her bed have been sorted and marked whether they’ll make the cut to go west. So, too, do her posters, knick-knacks and memorabilia seem to call out “pick me, bring me - remember, I’m important!” Clothes she hasn’t worn in years went to a neighbor’s garage sale. And furniture, rugs, curtains, food and more given to her from family and friends have been collecting in our living room for days waiting for the departure date.
She’s excited to move into her first home away from home - which she’ll share with two other girls from Grand Rapids. Unlike last year’s dorm room, she’ll have her own “new” bedroom in a townhouse a few miles from campus. She wants to buy a car, her dad wants her to learn to ride the city bus.
I remember when I moved into my first apartment off campus with two other girls as a sophomore at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. It was off University Avenue in North Minneapolis and an old brick convent that housed Catholic nuns for a century before it was remodeled into apartments. I think my parents probably felt good about that. However, our apartment was in the basement - perhaps where the janitors used to live - so I’m not sure that the blessed essence reached our little nook (for example, our coffee table was made from beer crates full of recyclable, empty bottles). Still, we all were diligent with our studies and would graduate in our respective fields just a few years later.
I’m happy our daughter has chosen such a gorgeous place to call home since it’s a great place to visit. But it’s also such a long way away. There are 14 hours (and a whole lot of North Dakota) between us. Of course, it’s not New York City, Miami, nor Anchorage, Alaska! And the airlines are starting to advertise cheaper tickets to Bozeman.
My husband is anxious to get back into fly-fishing and has been joking (I think, it’s still a joke) about buying land near the river out there. We enjoy skiing and snowboarding so we could make more use of our equipment if we visited the mountains more often. But I have a feeling our college student is looking forward to spreading her wings and leaving our nest (and those of us still in it) behind as she builds a new nest on her own.
