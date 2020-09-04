Editor’s note: I wrote this five years ago when times were ‘old normal.’ We all hope and pray for our children that school will get back to the way it should be again soon.
The First Day of School - the shear words of this harrowing annual event can be enough to make several people shiver with anxiety. Like the opening of a new dimension in time, this day marks the sudden shift from all the comforts of summer play to the cold reality of responsibility.
I remember many Labor Day weekends spent with family and close friends at the lake. At the cabin in Canada, we felt light-years away from school. The temptations were true - I know all of us kids secretly dreamt of forever staying “free” in the wilds of nature, living off blueberry bushes and lake trout, island hopping by day and campfires every night. Maybe the border patrol would turn us back, tell us we weren’t ready to return to the U.S. (to return to school). Alas, three of four adults at the cabin were teachers in our school district so there was no escaping the sight of the common science curriculum outline or “Welcome to ninth-grade English,” worksheets. As we wiped messy minnow guts across our blue jeans and wore our swimsuits to bed, our brand new jumpers and knee-high socks lay on the end of our beds at home.
When that dreaded Tuesday morning showed-up religiously every year, we diligently followed suit like little toy soldiers who pop-up out of their crisp boxes and march toward the enemy with a swift spin on the back.
I remember my first day of kindergarten. Hair braided, blouse buttoned, backpack zipped, tennies tied. I remember standing at the top of the driveway with my Mickey Mouse metal lunch box clutched by both hands, a note with my bus number pinned to my jacket and my little sister grasping my waist. As the eldest of three, I think I was excited to venture into town on my own after a ride on a big yellow bus to meet new people all by myself. As an adult, that still sounds a bit romantic and thrilling.
Middle school was different. There’s just no other way to describe it. In sixth grade we were thrown out of our neighborhood elementary schools and tossed together into the mixing pot of midpoint schooling and midpoint youth - when everything is weird. Receiving our reports to the respected homerooms was like receiving our Myers-Briggs personality test results for our grand entrance into the next stage in our education. How did they assign those rooms anyway? Did the teachers stand at opposite corners of the gym and throw darts at our fifth-grade photos to choose their classrooms? Or did they follow heirloom recipes for prize-winning, sixth-grade casseroles - a dab of Murphy Mustangs, pinch of Riverview Rams, bit of Forest Lake Flyers, dash of Southwest Tigers and a slice of Cohasset Cougars to round it out? In any case, by the end of ninth grade, we had all been baked into one big Grand Rapids pie.
The first day at Grand Rapids Senior High was somewhat painless. By this time, we had our friends from sports teams, band, and church. I just prayed to God that no one remembered the frantic freshman who had to walk into the high school one afternoon covered in mud and looking for her mother. My most-embarrassing moment had happened just four months prior. Running to catch my bus enroute to my mom’s classroom, I tripped and skidded into oohey, gooey spring mud that smeared all over my white (of course) pants. To top it off, I had my French horn in tote. I remember looking at the faces of the other kids on the bus as I attempted to find an open seat for my mess. And when I exited the bus, I had to push through crowds of upperclassmen. With my head kept down, I walked down the hallways as inconspicuous as possible yearning for a hug.
College was yet another set of roller-coaster emotions. Freedom, my first home away from home, a new campus to explore - all of that was super cool. Yet there were all those huge unknowns. Would my roommate be friendly, would my classes be tough, would the food be good, would I get lost in some dark tunnel on the way to the Westbank?
Needless to say, all those worrisome concerns and different feelings would pale in comparison to the moment of taking flight into the real world of grown-up life - where there are many more first days.
