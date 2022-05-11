No girl or woman ever really wants an abortion. What they want is to be good and to do good. They want safety, respect, some semblance of security, room to grow, room to love… a little hope for happiness. When a woman has these things, flowers bloom.
When a girl is raised in a parochial environment that discourages questions, declares you dirty and sinful, punishes you for mistakes, demands obedience, you end up with a hollow person. This person has no self-knowledge or core and lives to please everyone else to avoid punishment or disdain. This person desperately seeks approval from the outside.
This is how young girls can become pregnant. Then, forced to marry, the girl finds herself ill-fitted with a mate, having to live with someone she doesn’t even know.
But the girl is unwittingly strong. She nurses and nurtures the new babe with no husband around; he says he is jealous of the attention toward the child. He golfs three rounds a day to ease his hurt. She becomes the bread-winner. He says he is jealous of her success and continues golfing; maybe he’ll become a pro. She discovers drugs are being used. She finds he has extra-marital relationships.
She suggests counseling, but is told only nuts need counseling.
The girl is tired and alone. He berates her; she’s no fun. He demeans her time and again to make himself feel right. He rapes her. She is pregnant again.
The horror of this reality chokes her. She has to escape. This wasteland is no place for another babe.
Abortion, divorce, out on her own, she makes a new, better, productive life for both her daughter and herself.
