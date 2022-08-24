Though short of receiving enough votes to have my name on the November ballot for Dist. 1 Commissioner, I much enjoyed the opportunity to visit with several hundred citizens, and by far the biggest concern I heard is the very sharp increase in the assessed value of real estate. And many are legitimately concerned their taxes could become unaffordable and force them to sell.
I explained Minnesota’s property tax system and that their property taxes won’t automatically go up just because their property values do, and that theirs could actually go down depending on how prudently the current county board, and future county boards do their budgeting. But that in my opinion the added “Tax Capacity”, which is truly “blue sky” or hypothetical wealth until such time as it is sold, is worrisome because it can easily become a very attractive looking pantry for future county boards with an appetite to spend new money on new projects.
We all know the reason for this spike in home values is a change in homeowner preferences to move away from the Twin City metro and out into rural Minnesota. Due to our high quality of life Itasca County property is, and will continue to be in high demand I expect; but we don’t have to suffer the fate of Bozeman, Montana or Jackson’s Hole, Wyoming; where the local citizens of lesser means were eventually forced to move away because they couldn’t afford the taxes when their values jumped.
To prevent this from happening I was reminded by some old friends who live in Pasadena of a state constitutional amendment passed by Californians back in 1978 called “Proposition 13” that eliminated annual reassessment of home property and replaced that with reassessments only when the home was sold. I believe this is a good model for us Minnesotans, wherever we live, to avoid suffocating from higher property taxes because others suddenly want to move here.
So this was a big “takeaway” for me from this campaign and what I believe should be top legislative policy to pursue by our local governments statewide. Such a law did pass in Minnesota some 40 years ago but was found unconstitutional by our Supreme Court and the idea was dropped. But since then we have made additions to our constitution to allow gambling and the constitutional right to hunt and fish. So we can surely pass an amendment among us to not tax people out of their homes just because people are willing to move here and bid up the prices.
This amendment is doable with the bi-partisan support of our legislators to get it on a future ballot. Plus, I see two additional threats facing Itascans; roaring inflation and the rationing and pricing of our energy supplies by the current administration to appease a small number of climate alarmists who believe we can heat, cool, grow and transport Minnesota’s needs with solar panels and windmills. Everyone I met believes this is impossible so choose your legislators wisely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.