Though short of receiving enough votes to have my name on the November ballot for Dist. 1 Commissioner, I much enjoyed the opportunity to visit with several hundred citizens, and by far the biggest concern I heard is the very sharp increase in the assessed value of real estate. And many are legitimately concerned their taxes could become unaffordable and force them to sell.

I explained Minnesota’s property tax system and that their property taxes won’t automatically go up just because their property values do, and that theirs could actually go down depending on how prudently the current county board, and future county boards do their budgeting. But that in my opinion the added “Tax Capacity”, which is truly “blue sky” or hypothetical wealth until such time as it is sold, is worrisome because it can easily become a very attractive looking pantry for future county boards with an appetite to spend new money on new projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments