In regard toTerry Mejdrich's letter ‘Loss of faith,’ you wrote about people that drank Trump Kool-Aid. I say you should try a cup of it. It would do you and this country some good. By the way, I am a Christian and consider myself a good person. I do believe in your so-called "cherished book", which I should correct you in case you didn't know is called the Bible.
We were not deceived by anybody for voting for President Trump. The people that are truly deceived are the people that voted for Biden! I feel very sad for them because 95% of the lying media steered them in the wrong direction. You wrote about the rioters at the capitol. I do agree that mindless thugs did the damage and sadly the deaths at the capital. They are now discovering some of them are anarchists of the extreme left trying to impersonate a President Trump supporter. But no democrats are talking about all the deaths, the rioting, burning buildings and tearing down statues all over the country. This was reported very little by the fake news. The truthful news channel reported that 17% of Biden supporters would not have voted for him if they knew about Hunter Biden's dealings with China. Again, because of fake news and reporting what they want to. Speaking of voting, I believe President Trump won by 20 million votes!! The evidence is out there of cheating, but the fake news is hiding it and judges do not want to deal with it. Your ricing partner was right, your writings are very dark and gloomy. Cheer up, your man has illigitamely won. If my writing isn't to your standards, please forgive me. I'm just an average guy and not a science teacher. I'm glad my children weren't in your class. And happy doom and gloom ahead with this socialist administration. I am still ‘keeping the faith?’
Dan Urman
Bigfork
