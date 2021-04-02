Mejdrich said about ancient Israel, “There is no record in Egyptian writings…” Taking a tour of the 1 billion dollar, Museum of the Bible beside the Smithsonian in Washington DC. From the Egyptian Merneptah Stele referencing the Jews to the Cyrus Cylinder documenting their exile, the collaborative evidence for the Bible’s accuracy going back over 3500 years. In fair warning, even before the Bible Museum existed, those doing their scholarship while on a mission to disprove the Bible often end up like the Chicago Tribune journalist, Lee Strobel writing, what is now also an astonishing movie, “The Case For Christ.”
On your journey you cannot, but encounter, Flavius Josephus who wrote “The Antiquites of the Jews” first published in 1544 as a 20 volume set. Josephus, a first century Jew originally wrote almost 2,000 years ago. His scholarship for world history is respected and famous. The Bible and Josephus’s works are remarkably complimentary. Josephus records the Red crossing with Moses in Book 2 Chapter 16 of the “the Antiquities of the Jews”.
Daily the evidence for the Red Sea crossing is compounding. The 2020 documentary film called “the Red Sea Miracle” addressed the historical occurrence. Yet in Ron Wyatt from Wyatt Archaeological Research in 1978 traveled with his sons to the Gulf of Aquaba, which is the eastern extension of the Red Sea to the town of Nuweiba Egypt. Team Wyatt were in search of the Red Sea crossing and went on a scuba diving expedition uncovering four and six spoke wheels, axles and even bodies of chariots. They raised an 8 spoke wheel to the surface encrusted in coral. The floor of the sea was all cluttered as “a junkyard” from a catastrophe. Ron Wyatt found a pillar at the sea shore in Nuweiba that Solomon constructed as a memorial of the Red Sea crossing 500 years later and another pillar on the Saudi Arabia side. Isaiah 19:19 confirms this pillar.
Michael Rood confirms this path through the Gulf of Aquaba which descends at a 6 degree angle and then flattens out for an easy walk across the floor. Another researcher points out that a thin layer of sand on the floor exists in that location, not mud, making for easy walking for the Israelites. Ron Wyatt said that Mount Sinai was actually in Saudi Arabia which is called Jabal al-Lawz today. The locals however call it Jebel Musa (the mountain of Moses).
Lennart Moeller of Karolinska Institute in Stockholm Sweden wrote a book called the “The Exodus Case”. Colin Humpheys, a Cambridge University physicist wrote “The Miracles of Exodus in 2003. Both men confirm the Aquaba crossing site and the Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia. The Apostle Paul confirms in Galatians 4:25 that Mt. Sinai was in Arabia. Those of us who call ourselves Christians should really believe what the Bible says, shouldn’t we or at least consider touring the Museum of the Bible before we dismiss it’s accuracy?
Marlon Sias
Hill City
