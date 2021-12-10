The following is statement from CGMC President and Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian regarding Minnesota’s budget surplus has increased to $7.7 billion:
“This is great news for Greater Minnesota. The budget surplus, coupled with the anticipated influx of federal funds, means state leaders have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make investments that will have a lasting impact on improving our communities.
“Now the real work begins as legislators and other decision-makers can start to hash out a plan for how to maximize these extra dollars. As their conversations continue, I urge our leaders to keep in mind that Greater Minnesota has many critical needs. Cities across the state are facing the need to make expensive upgrades to their aging wastewater and drinking water facilities, along with other essential infrastructure. Shortages in child care and housing have plagued our communities for years, and have only gotten worse during the pandemic. Local Government Aid, which plays a vital role in restraining property taxes and lessening disparities between cities, has not kept pace with inflation and the increased financial pressures on cities. Now we know the state has the resources to tackle all these issues.
“Today’s budget announcement means our state has the ability to tackle some of the big-picture problems that have impacted Greater Minnesota for far too long. We look forward to working with Governor Walz and our legislators to seize this unique opportunity.”
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 110 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. Visit the CGMC online at greatermncities.org and follow us on Twitter @greatermncities.
