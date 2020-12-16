Traditionally, the Centennial Rotary Club partners with the Itasca Family YMCA and ElderCircle to host a free Thanksgiving meal at the YMCA for older adults, people in need and individuals and families who have limited access to a traditional Thanksgiving meal. In light of current restrictions, this year’s meal was shifted to delivery and pickup only.
A huge thank you goes to the Centennial Rotary Club for their commitment to this annual event, and the dedicated volunteers who were able to provide a delicious, generous Thanksgiving meal to over 525 individuals in our community. In the Grand Rapids and surrounding areas, 300 meals were delivered to individual homes and 225 meals were picked up at the doors of the Timberlake Lodge Restaurant.
None of this would have been possible without generous financial support from the Blandin Foundation, ElderCircle (CARES funds from the Older Americans Act), Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Greenway Lion’s Club and Roessler & Co. CPA and numerous cash donations.
We would also like to thank the Timberlake Lodge for prepping, cooking and preparing these 525 meals, the Itasca County YMCA for taking the meal reservations, and Centennial Rotarians working alongside 24 additional community volunteers for sharing their time on Thanksgiving Day to bring these meals to community members.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for the help to bring this annual event together”, said Keith Polister, Centennial Rotarian. “It is important to us to be able to reach those in need.”
“It was a joy to see how so many people in our community came together to make this happen,” said ElderCircle Executive Director Renee Bymark. “I am so thankful for every individual and every organization who played a part, large or small, to make this event a success.”
