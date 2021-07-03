We are so lucky to live in a country that allows its people to be free. July 4th is our day!
People have been flocking here for a long time to take part in the opportunities. My grandfather was an immigrant who came here to make his way in life. One stop along the way was in a mine in northern Michigan where the lives of miners were very cheap but he lived through it and ended up around here. In Michigan he married a Finnish girl that passed on in about 1926 when my father was 11 years old. She probably wasn’t an immigrant but her parents likely were.
My name is Patrick, so you would be correct to think there are some Irish in my family woodpile too. On St. Patrick’s day I am even more Irish and I like it when anyone and everyone becomes Irish for the day! There was a time when the Irish were considered the scourge of the country but not on St. Patrick’s day!
But this is about the 4th of July. A day for all Americans to celebrate our history and freedom. Yes, there are some sketchy parts too but if we dwell on them we might forget about the many good parts of the lives we have here. Even most of the poorest here live as good or better than the royalty of years past. If they don’t, maybe they should pack up their stuff and move toward better opportunities.
When I visit historical sites, I don’t view them from the perspective of the king because I am just a regular Joe. My perspective is of the peasant living in the hut with the animals, the soldier living in the cold barracks or tent, the servant who gets the leftovers, the dirt farmer who toils behind an ox, or the sailor who tries to survive living on poor food aboard.
But here I am, average Joe, just living the average Joe life. Lucky I am. I have a warm house, soft bed, my own teeth, kids, grand kids, food, and transportation. I am even getting up there in age, way past the age expected in centuries past!
We are so lucky we live today in a country that has these opportunities. Our biggest problems, mostly, aren’t the lack of stuff, it is that we have too much stuff. I just might eat or drink myself to death. Or lay around too much. I have to consciously think about these issues! What? Not starving to death or working myself to death?
We are here. We have to take responsibility for ourselves and make our way. We can work toward our own goals because we are allowed to do it. Celebrate freedom. Go do it!
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
