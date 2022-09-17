My name is Penny Jacobsen and I am writing this letter in regard to Mental Health awareness and its importance not only in this community, but surrounding communities as well. The reason I am writing this letter is because I feel like this is important in the aspects not only for the mental health side of things, but for our law enforcement as well.

Due to the upcoming election for Sheriff, I wanted to point out that Jeff Carlson has over 21 years of experience in law enforcement and 15 years as a police supervisor. He also has knowledge in working with mental health as he works with NAMI and Children’s Mental Health. This, in my opinion, is what we need for a positive change to happen within this community as we continue to see a steady pace for mental health issues. Jeff is versed in collaborating with other companies to serve the best interest of those involved, not himself.

