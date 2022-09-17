My name is Penny Jacobsen and I am writing this letter in regard to Mental Health awareness and its importance not only in this community, but surrounding communities as well. The reason I am writing this letter is because I feel like this is important in the aspects not only for the mental health side of things, but for our law enforcement as well.
Due to the upcoming election for Sheriff, I wanted to point out that Jeff Carlson has over 21 years of experience in law enforcement and 15 years as a police supervisor. He also has knowledge in working with mental health as he works with NAMI and Children’s Mental Health. This, in my opinion, is what we need for a positive change to happen within this community as we continue to see a steady pace for mental health issues. Jeff is versed in collaborating with other companies to serve the best interest of those involved, not himself.
Mental illness needs will never go away, but can get better through the help and continued support from people such as Jeff Carlson. Without someone like him advocating for the good of the people, positive change will be forever off in the distance. We need to take a hold of the opportunity now while we have the chance, and help people be successful and overcome challenges they face due to mental health. I hope you consider your vote in November to vote for Jeff Carlson Itasca County Sheriff.
