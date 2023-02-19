This will be a very difficult letter to write due to my conflicting beliefs: Catherine McLynn found it very easy to attack some in our health care community based upon religious belief and not sound science, although she threw it out there. Does life begin at conception or first breath? When does one feel pain? Conception or 24 weeks. Which sin is greater? Murder, gossip or false witness?
I’ve grown tired of piety and the blurring of the line between Church and State. Our forefathers warned us of this explicitly, in the first amendment, wanting to keep them separate. Fearing both the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches medaling, in various European nations during the 1700’s and before. Funny how history repeats itself.
Although I personally don’t like abortion, I do see where it needs to be a legal option for women’s healthcare. We can’t allow men to walk away from obligation and only hold women accountable. What about rape, incest, failed birth control, ectopic pregnancy and many other possible options? This isn’t a failure issue, failure to accept responsibility for ones actions and to judge others too harshly. Remember it’s not up to us to judge others, don’t be throwing stones.
I can both defend science and hold my faith tightly, because I know that I’m a sinner like everyone else. I don’t have the authority to judge others, I can only follow my own convictions and try to treat others the way I would like to be treated. I can’t determine the fate of anyone’s soul, only God knows and has the plan for all things. I would also encourage people to know a bit about Embryology before they become too aggressive toward our medical community.

We as a society are so quick to judge women for a conception, no matter how this was achieved and yet so woefully lacking in the support of these women. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Financial, emotional and societal support are necessary. We cannot continue to allow men to walk away and blame women for conceiving, men at the least are 50% responsible for all conceptions. We need to actually be pro-life and not just pro-birth. This makes us look way too patriarchal and not very Christian.
Pro-choice is not the same as pro-death; it’s about giving women control of their uterus/womb. If men were more in control of themselves, we wouldn’t even have this debate. Maybe we should be shaming all men for unwanted pregnancies and stop blaming women. We are better than this, we need to put our money where our mouth is and stop pointing fingers.
