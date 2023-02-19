This will be a very difficult letter to write due to my conflicting beliefs: Catherine McLynn found it very easy to attack some in our health care community based upon religious belief and not sound science, although she threw it out there. Does life begin at conception or first breath? When does one feel pain? Conception or 24 weeks. Which sin is greater? Murder, gossip or false witness?

I’ve grown tired of piety and the blurring of the line between Church and State. Our forefathers warned us of this explicitly, in the first amendment, wanting to keep them separate. Fearing both the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches medaling, in various European nations during the 1700’s and before. Funny how history repeats itself.

