In his Feb. 3 newsletter, Senator Eichorn criticized HF7, a bill that will make all electricity generated in Minnesota carbon-free by 2040. He said it would “put the entire energy grid in danger during severe weather events and experts suggest it will increase your energy bill by almost $4,000 annually.” Eichorn isn’t alone among his colleagues. In a recent interview, GOP Rep. Matt Bliss stated that HF7 is “not workable” because “we don’t have the ability to store energy for more than a couple hours,” I wonder where they are getting their information because it’s inaccurate.

Producing batteries and variable renewable energy sources (VREs) such as wind and solar requires iron ore, which would potentially bring a job-creating economic boost to the Iron Range. Also, the recent battery installation near Grand Rapids was DESIGNED to have a capacity of a few hours to add stability for consumers during peak demand. It is just one step in Minnesota Power’s process in transitioning to VREs.

