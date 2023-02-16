In his Feb. 3 newsletter, Senator Eichorn criticized HF7, a bill that will make all electricity generated in Minnesota carbon-free by 2040. He said it would “put the entire energy grid in danger during severe weather events and experts suggest it will increase your energy bill by almost $4,000 annually.” Eichorn isn’t alone among his colleagues. In a recent interview, GOP Rep. Matt Bliss stated that HF7 is “not workable” because “we don’t have the ability to store energy for more than a couple hours,” I wonder where they are getting their information because it’s inaccurate.
Producing batteries and variable renewable energy sources (VREs) such as wind and solar requires iron ore, which would potentially bring a job-creating economic boost to the Iron Range. Also, the recent battery installation near Grand Rapids was DESIGNED to have a capacity of a few hours to add stability for consumers during peak demand. It is just one step in Minnesota Power’s process in transitioning to VREs.
Transitioning has already begun elsewhere. South Australia, for example, had almost no renewable energy sources in 2006 but replaced all of its coal power plants with VREs by 2016. They built the 1.9 GWh Hornsdale battery for days that aren’t windy or sunny and is recharged on days that are, making their power remarkably reliable and stable.
"
Unlike fossil fuel plants, the Hornsdale battery can respond to variations in electricity demand throughout the day within milliseconds, which is less wasteful, more economical, and therefore cheaper for the consumer. They went from having the 2nd most expensive consumer energy costs in Australia in 2006 to the cheapest while generating large profits. When conservatives took control of their government in 2018, they expanded the program because it was so successful. They are set to have a 90% carbon-free grid by 2025, and other Australian states are emulating them.
Since 2017, more than 20 even larger batteries have already been built worldwide, most in the US. As large-scale batteries continue to be built, the need for carbon-producing power stations will continue to decrease. Peer reviewed scientific journals have a plethora of cited articles, written by recognized experts, explaining why transitioning to carbon-free energy sources is necessary to mitigate the worst consequences of climate change.
If we fail to do so, the cost for Minnesota, and worldwide, the other spending projects Eichorn quibbles about in his newsletter will be a pittance. The GOP’s A+ Energy Plan is insufficient as it relies on CO2 emitting natural gas and coal. The recent spike in natural gas prices from supply chain issues and the Russian-Ukraine war falsify arguments that natural gas will reduce costs, increase stability, or make the US more energy independent.
In sum, transitioning to carbon-free power grids will provide more reliable and stable power to Minnesota at a lower cost while making us MORE energy independent. Those who say otherwise are either practicing politically motivated dishonesty or don’t know what they’re talking about, Senator Farnsworth and Rep. Igo included. I’m not sure which is worse. Fortunately, Governor Walz, who is poised to sign HF7 into law, understands.
