On Jan. 5, the Minnesota Legislature proposed a bill to transition all electricity sold in the state to be carbon-free by 2040. The bill must consider potential impacts to the reliability and affordability of the essential electric service provided by Minnesota cooperative utilities to their 1.7 million members.

As new energy generation and transmission facilities are built to meet clean energy requirements, existing generation facilities are being retired early and are being replaced with renewable resources, such as wind and solar. This significantly impacts reliability as variable resources (i.e. wind and solar) cannot be counted on to always be available when needed. This bill would accelerate this troubling trend.

