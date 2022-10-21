I am writing to express my support for several candidates in the Nov. 8 election that I consider the best qualified to serve us for the next four years in Itasca County government, and the IR party in Washington and St. Paul.
Many who know them tell me, if we could graft their best halves together we’d have a perfect sheriff but of course that can’t happen. I’m personally still undecided so I won’t comment further except to express my appreciation to Jeff Carlson and Joe Dasovich for dedicating almost a half a year of their lives to seek this office to protect ours for four years.
For County Attorney I plan to vote Matti Adam for the same reason I voted for her honorable opponent John Dimich for a second time back in 1986. John was doing a fine job as our Attorney and saw no reason for change back then, same as now with Ms. Adam. No need to start over.
I’m previously unacquainted with either candidate for County Auditor and each come with good credentials so it may be a difficult decision for some. But from my experience serving on our county board our most valuable asset was our County Auditor (Robert Zuehlke at the time). I had been doing my own business accounting for years but Minnesota government has its own system of accounting that requires some education and getting used to so in this case Deb Davis was my easiest choice to make on the ballot because Deb already has 20 years of experience on the job, fifteen as Deputy Auditor. Deb is a workhorse and she has earned it.
Closest to my heart because I once served as commissioner from District One I have very seriously considered who to vote for based on their life experiences, acquaintance with the whole of Itasca county, years of residence here, and exercise of deliberative and independent decision-making I have decided to vote for LonnyWitkofsky. But in the same breath want to express my respect for candidate Cory Smith’s zeal for seeking public office and believe he will be doing good things for his newly adopted hometown of Squaw Lake, and should Cory choose to run has a lot of potential as a future member of our District 318 school board to help better serve that beautiful corner of Itasca County that he knows and loves so well.
Personally; I was an independent voter in my younger years and can honestly say I still consider Rudy Perpich the most effective and fair governor in my lifetime, and likewise our DFL representatives across the whole Iron Range during the Bob Lessard, Loren Solberg and Irv Anderson years to be a perfect match for the interests of our area. But unfortunately, IMO our legacy DFL party has vanished and what has taken its place is destroying all of Minnesota from the inside out. I will vote “IR” this year plain and simple and recommend the same to everyone.
