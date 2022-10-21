"

I am writing to express my support for several candidates in the Nov. 8 election that I consider the best qualified to serve us for the next four years in Itasca County government, and the IR party in Washington and St. Paul.

Many who know them tell me, if we could graft their best halves together we’d have a perfect sheriff but of course that can’t happen. I’m personally still undecided so I won’t comment further except to express my appreciation to Jeff Carlson and Joe Dasovich for dedicating almost a half a year of their lives to seek this office to protect ours for four years.

