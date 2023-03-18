Can you believe anything a Republican says? Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, the entire FOX crew, and even locals are saying such preposterous and easily disproved things that I wonder. All but Mitt Romney. Republicans say the same thing about Dems, but they don’t show proof. They clearly don’t care about the whopping lies they only wish were true.
Take Margorie Taylor Greene getting re-elected, George Santos making up his entire life story, Trump telling more than 30,000 documented lies as President, the main FOX pundits claiming in internal emails they didn’t believe any of what they pushed on air as factual, and Tucker Carlson’s attorney’s saying in court during his defamation case that ‘no reasonable person would believe he is really reporting facts’ despite his claiming on air that he is.
Greene, the Queen of Lies, shamefully stood and shouted “liar” at President Biden during the State of the Union after he said there were Republicans who wanted to cut Social Security. He was right. The GOP Senate campaign arm during the 2022 midterms, led by Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida called for sunsetting all federal programs including Social Security and Medicare, every five years unless explicitly voting to keep them. A quasi in-house GOP think tank proposed raising the eligibility age for Social Security to 69 and Medicare to 67. That would hit blue collar workers and anyone not in perfect health especially hard. Ron DeSantis previously suggested that Social Security be privatized and has voted to raise the retirement ages for both.
"
Only recently have Republicans said they will not cut Social Security or Medicare. But they have opposed it from the beginning eighty-five years ago.
Greene recently publicly asked Rebecca Kiessling, a mother and—no surprise—conservative activist, who lost two children to fentanyl-related deaths in 2020, if her sons would be alive “if our government would secure our southern border” (a catchy phrase that nobody can actually define). Kiessling said “absolutely.” Greene then posted the clip on Twitter, writing “Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administration’s refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartels from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl.” Except, TRUMP was President when Kiessling’s children died! Greene also proposed cutting the FBI’s domestic terrorism budget by 50% which would help violent right-wing militias, a terrifying prospect. Greene also said Democrats she didn’t like should be executed, and that Jewish controlled space lasers caused California’s devastating wildfires.
George Santos said he “embellished” his resume when they were in fact whopping lies. Obviously acceptable to Republicans, who look the other way. Claiming you got an A for a grade when it was really an A-; that’s embellishment.
Trump said in 2016, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” He plead the fifth nearly 450 times when recently questioned by the New York State attorney general’s office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.