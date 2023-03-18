Can you believe anything a Republican says? Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, the entire FOX crew, and even locals are saying such preposterous and easily disproved things that I wonder. All but Mitt Romney. Republicans say the same thing about Dems, but they don’t show proof. They clearly don’t care about the whopping lies they only wish were true.

Take Margorie Taylor Greene getting re-elected, George Santos making up his entire life story, Trump telling more than 30,000 documented lies as President, the main FOX pundits claiming in internal emails they didn’t believe any of what they pushed on air as factual, and Tucker Carlson’s attorney’s saying in court during his defamation case that ‘no reasonable person would believe he is really reporting facts’ despite his claiming on air that he is.

