The end of the school year is always so bitter sweet. It’s such an exciting time, that it can feel like one day there are six weeks left and the next day it’s the last.
It’s a time to learn about Earth Day as the buds start to show on trees; a time to plant Mother’s Day flowers in painted milk cartons; a time to dress up for prom and wash your dad’s truck for your date; a time to meet friends to watch local baseball games; a time for field trips to fun new places.
I’ve tried to revel in this time while I watch my children grow and embrace these last days of the school year. However, I always find myself with a heavy heart. And that’s because it means my children are one step closer to graduation - one step closer to adulthood.
Our son graduates from St. Joseph’s School on June 1 (at least I pray he does). This will be our second child, and last, to attend St. Joseph’s through sixth grade. During the 15 years with this school, our family has felt fortunate to be a part of this caring community of educators and friends. The St. Joseph’s teachers have an exceptional ability to supportively (and firmly) guide children to be their best with a loving concern for each and every one of them. As a Catholic parish school, St. Joseph’s has also prepared my children to stand firm in their values. It has been a joy to witness my children grow in their faith, at the same time as they improve in academics.
My daughter experienced the transition from the old school to the new campus. I fondly remember watching the children perform talent shows on the stage in the gymnasium with the wooden floors and walls as lunch tables were stacked to make way for folding chairs. Violin lessons were held in a room the size of a broom closet. Without carpet, the hallways echoed as little feet scrambled to hang up their coats and backpacks. My daughter dearly remembers the “special” smell of that old school.
My son has moved through the rooms at the new school, from preschool to sixth grade, making his way down the hallway. His artwork that has colored the space above the lockers all these years has always been a reason for a moment of pause. It’s obvious the library’s tiered sitting steps are a comfortable sanctuary for the students - a place to listen to stories, perform plays and just relax. And the gym! That’s instilled my son’s love for basketball - especially after playing against Father Jerry.
For those who have never attended Children’s Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, I want to tell you it is the most beautiful example of how a close community of students come together to hear how they can become better people. Fifth-graders seated next to kindergartners; classmates reading scripture; pastors speaking their language. Like a mother hen, Principal Teresa Matetich offers warm smiles and hugs as the children sing and speak the Word of God.
School buildings are built and torn down but the lessons learned and relationships established within those buildings carry on for lifetimes. Thank you to the exceptional staff of St. Joseph’s School for the love, the guidance and, of course, the laughter! “How old is the turkey after Thanksgiving?”
