The Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) has a long and proud tradition of working with all legislative leaders going on 81 years. The main objective of RAMS is to promote a better future for our residents, our communities and our schools, remarkably similar to your main objective. Now more than ever RAMS is calling upon you, as respective leaders of your caucuses and of the Minnesota Legislature to focus on that objective, put aside political partisanship and bring your fellow legislators back to St. Paul and pass a much needed and long overdue capitol bonding bill.
The COVID has taken a toll on all of us, in all regions of our great state. We can agree to disagree on decisions made on the handling of the pandemic but that will not get us any closer to the objective, a better future for all Minnesotans. The work that all of you have done during your years of service in the legislature, passing legislation to build a “rainy day fund”, for being fiscally smart with investments and strategies to spend our tax dollars prudently, have all been washed away by the uncontrollable COVID and no one is to blame for that. However, all of you know that your responsibilities also require tough decisions, working across the aisle to achieve the final product for your hours of debate and discussion, a bonding bill and a tax bill all while maintaining a balanced budget.
Now, more than ever, the state of Minnesota needs an infusion of high paying quality jobs and the easiest way to accomplish that is with a bonding bill. Not everyone works on a bonding bill project, but communities targeted with funds for water, wastewater, infrastructure, housing, parks or trails all see residual benefits that those communities alone cannot achieve. Restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and other local merchants all benefit when contractors, engineers, and even families come to town to work on a project. Once completed those communities enjoy the benefits of cleaner water, a safer environment or an updated or expanded entertainment venue.
RAMS services the entirety of the Taconite Assistance Area of Northeastern Minnesota. In the proposed bonding bill well over $65 million dollars in projects were included. Projects that included the replacement of unsafe and outdated firehalls over 100 years old, joint water and wastewater community projects that requires bold leadership to get communities to work smarter and more economically together, safety projects on aging facilities that communities embrace and work to keep open and viable, along with runway safety projects for community airports and funding that might keep the Togo Corrections center open and alleviate the displacement of 60 state workers.
The clock is ticking, the economy is strained, and people’s patience are wearing thin after three special sessions that have provided little more than theatrics. The Governor is waiting for our legislative leaders to present an agreement and a special session will be called. Please, for all Minnesotans, regardless of party affiliation, of urban or rural location, reach out, make the first call to your fellow leader and get the bonding bill passed.
Steve Giorgi
RAMS Executive Director
