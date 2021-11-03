Nobody should ever lose their job for asserting a religious, medical, or conscientious objection to a medical procedure. Why would we ever accept our government dictating the freedom to choose personal medical decisions? Covid 19 did not change the viral science that both vaccinated and unvaccinated carry and spread Covid. The very people who stood on the front lines at the height of this pandemic are being bullied out of important jobs for not getting jabbed. This is unacceptable and we need to stand against vaccination mandates.
Firing qualified hospital staff, firefighters, first responders and honest working Americans will not enhance public safety. Will the government mandate boosters now? What about your children getting a mandated vaccine with no long term data on the negative effects of mRNA injections? As a parent, it is your choice to vaccinate your children for Covid. People refusing to vaccinate have determined that their chances of surviving Covid 19 are better than taking a chance on negative reactions (short or long term) to getting the shot. They are not anti-vax. It doesn’t matter to them if you get vaccinated for Covid. We can all choose to vax or not. It is the human right of every American.
The Legislature may soon convene for a special session to pass the Frontline Worker Pay Bill. It will take a majority vote of our Senate to add and pass a Stop Vaccine Mandates amendment to this bill. This is about our freedom to choose personal health choices. As Senator Justin Eichorn’s constituents, we need to call him at (651)-296-7079 and let him know he needs to fight with everything he’s got during the special session to end the vaccine mandates. Whether these mandates be federal, state, local, or private, they infringe on our freedoms and must be called off. Please call whether vaccinated or not. It could make the difference.
Jan Noles
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.