About two months ago, I set a personal goal to read more books. I had noticed that I was spending more time on my phone and computer than I would have liked, but I still wanted to find a way to entertain myself. I have always loved reading, but in recent years I have not made it a priority. Hence, my new reading goal.
I will be sharing reviews of the books I read which will be entirely based on my own personal opinions. I do not claim to be a professional book reviewer or writing critic. I am certain there will be thoughts I share that are not shared by all. But I hope I can share a bit of insight into the works I choose to read in order for you to decide if it is a book you would like to pick up for yourself.
Before I jump into this first review, I would like to highlight our local area library. I have been able to get all of the books from the past couple months from the Grand Rapids Area Library. If you are like me, you might not want to commit to buying a book before you’ve had a chance to read it. What if you don’t like it? Or what if it’s not really worth a re-read? Thankfully, we have a library right here in town we can utilize to browse books before bringing them home to read so we can decide if they deserve a permanent place on our bookshelves.
Let’s get into the book review.
For this first review, I wanted to start with the book that kicked off my new reading habit, “The Shadows Between Us,” by Tricia Levenseller.
ISBN-13: 9781250189967
Publisher: Feiwel & Friends
Publication date: February 25, 2020
336 pages
Book Description:
“Alessandra is tired of being overlooked, but she has a plan to gain power:
1) Woo the Shadow King.
2) Marry him.
3) Kill him and take his kingdom for herself.
No one knows the extent of the freshly crowned Shadow King’s power. Some say he can command the shadows that swirl around him to do his bidding. Others say they speak to him, whispering the thoughts of his enemies. Regardless, Alessandra knows what she deserves, and she’s going to do everything within her power to get it.
But Alessandra’s not the only one trying to kill the king. As attempts on his life are made, she finds herself trying to keep him alive long enough for him to make her his queen—all while struggling not to lose her heart. After all, who better for a Shadow King than a cunning, villainous queen?”
“The Shadows Between Us,” is a young adult fiction book and a quick read—perfect for those who want to read a fantasy, romance, and mystery story all in one book. There are many series that build fictional worlds and characters over the span of many books, but one thing that I appreciated about, “The Shadows Between Us,” was how quickly I was drawn into the storyline. The story wraps up at the end, which is great for those looking to read one book. But I will admit, by the end of it I was wishing it was a series because there is so much more to be explored with the characters beyond this book’s plot line.
“They’ve never found the body of the first and only boy who broke my heart. And they never will,” Tricia Levenseller, “The Shadows Between Us.”
This first quote is the very first line in the book and immediately drew me into the story. The main character/narrator, Alessandra, fits into one of my favorite types of heroines—one who isn’t perfect, has very big feelings, and has a mind of her own. Alessandra really captured my heart from the beginning. The whole time I wanted her to get what she desired and I was rooting for her through the entire book.
“A woman’s worth is not decided by what’s between her legs but by what is in her mind,” Tricia Levenseller, “The Shadows Between Us.”
Throughout the story, Alessandra is a strong advocate for female empowerment and sexuality. I really appreciate the way Levenseller addressed these topics. While the book does have romantic scenes, it is not explicitly written, and I believe it is appropriate for young adults and older.
“He brings his face within inches of mine. ‘I want to know what you’re thinking about right now,’” Tricia Levenseller, “The Shadows Between Us.”
Our other main character, Kallias, also known as the Shadow King, is an intriguing character. The concept of no one being able to get close to him led to a captivating, slow-burn romance and gave him a mysterious edge. I really wish we could have more of the story told from his point of view, at least for part of it, in order to truly know what was going on inside of his head.
“Aren’t we all drawn to our friends in the beginning by trifling things? True bonds develop afterward, when character is revealed,” Tricia Levenseller, “The Shadows Between Us.”
I also enjoyed the relationships built with the side characters. Alessandra has a difficult relationship with her family and seems to struggle making friends. But eventually, she builds some really solid female friendships that carry on throughout the story. I typically dislike when females are also pitted against one another, so I was pleased to see how strong these bonds were and how supportive they became.
“You stand out like a spark in a dark room all on your own. For someone like me? I have to try to stand out,” Tricia Levenseller, “The Shadows Between Us.”
The only thing that didn’t work for me entirely was that some of the story did get a bit cliché. This isn’t a deal breaker for me, as it sometimes brings a bit of familiarity to a story, but it was a bit predictable at times. However, there were some points in the story that I didn’t see coming which is why I would still recommend reading it.
“And I’m going to keep doing whatever I wish, because I am the master of myself,” writes author Tricia Levenseller of “The Shadows Between Us.”
Overall, this book had me turning the pages as fast as I could to move through the quickly evolving plot that Levenseller wrote. I believe I finished it in about two days, which is proof that I really enjoyed it. The writing was beautiful, the characters were captivating, and I certainly plan on purchasing a copy of my own so I can reread it whenever I please. If I were ranking it, I would give it 4.5 out 5 stars. It was a great book to help me jump back into my reading habits and I am so glad that I started with this one.
If you’ve read this book, let me know your thoughts and if you agree with my take on the book. I am also taking suggestions on what books to add to my list. If you have book ideas or thoughts that you would like to share, please email ecarlson@grandrapidsheraldreview.net.
