About two months ago, I set a personal goal to read more books. I had noticed that I was spending more time on my phone and computer than I would have liked, but I still wanted to find a way to entertain myself. I have always loved reading, but in recent years I have not made it a priority. Hence, my new reading goal. 

I will be sharing reviews of the books I read which will be entirely based on my own personal opinions. I do not claim to be a professional book reviewer or writing critic. I am certain there will be thoughts I share that are not shared by all. But I hope I can share a bit of insight into the works I choose to read in order for you to decide if it is a book you would like to pick up for yourself. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments